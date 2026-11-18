Quentin Grimes has spent much of his career trying to establish himself as a reliable NBA starter. On Tuesday night, he played his way into Los Angeles Lakers history.

By Wednesday afternoon, Magic Johnson had taken notice.

The Lakers legend congratulated Grimes on X after the 26-year-old guard erupted for a career-high 47 points in a 118-114 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

“I want to congratulate Lakers guard Quentin Grimes on his incredible performance last night in the Lakers’ win!” Johnson wrote.

But the five-time NBA champion was particularly impressed by the company Grimes joined.

“Not only did he drop a career-high 47 points, but he also became the 2nd player in Lakers history to hit 10 or more 3s in a single game!”

That other player? Kobe Bryant.

Magic Johnson Recognizes Quentin Grimes’ Historic Lakers Night

Grimes made 10-of-14 three-point attempts against Charlotte, becoming the first Laker since Bryant to reach double digits from beyond the arc.

Bryant established the franchise record with 12 three-pointers against the Seattle SuperSonics on Jan. 7, 2003.

Grimes finished 16-for-24 from the field, adding six rebounds and three assists.

His performance couldn’t have come at a better time.

With Austin Reaves sidelined, Grimes moved into the starting lineup and helped rescue a Lakers team that trailed by 18 points in the second half.

He scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including the biggest shot of the night.

With Los Angeles trailing 111-108, Luka Doncic found Grimes on the right wing.

Grimes buried his 10th three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

The Lakers completed the comeback for their ninth consecutive victory, improving to a league-best 13-2.

Luka Doncic Made Sure Quentin Grimes Got the Ball

Grimes’ shooting display was so impressive that Doncic began directing the offense toward his teammate.

Coach JJ Redick revealed afterward that Doncic repeatedly waved off his play calls during the fourth quarter.

Instead, the Lakers star wanted Grimes to keep shooting.

“Luka, when he got back in the game in the fourth, he kept calling off every play I was calling,” Redick told reporters.

Doncic finished with 36 points and seven assists, but he recognized that Grimes had become the team’s best offensive option.

The decision helped produce one of the most memorable individual performances of the young season.

Quentin Grimes Shares Special Moment With His Mother

The night carried additional meaning for Grimes, whose mother attended the game shortly after celebrating her 60th birthday.

Grimes joked afterward that he had tried to score 60 points for her.

He also described the victory as a statement game for the Lakers, who remain unbeaten in November.

For a player who began the season adjusting to a new role, the performance offered another reminder of his scoring ability.

And while Grimes’ place in the rotation will continue to evolve, his place in the Lakers’ record books is secure.

Sharing a three-point milestone with Bryant is one accomplishment.

Receiving recognition from Johnson made the night even more memorable.