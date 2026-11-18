Seattle Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla again finds himself on the receiving end of criticism after he was asked during an appearance on CNBC whether he’d consider moving the team.

“I’ve not made any plans or even discussed — I know the press like to make a big deal of it,” Khosla said, via Sports Business Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). “We’re very happy with both the team and the location right now.”

Nonetheless, it was the “right now” portion of Khosla’s response that NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio took an issue with.

“Why add ‘right now?’ Just end the sentence at ‘location,'” Florio wrote in a Nov. 18 article. “The same thing happened last month, when Khosla was interviewed by Axios. Asked point-blank whether he’d make a commitment to keeping the Seahawks in Seattle over the long term. It’s not difficult (although apparently it is). The question is simple. Will you move from Seattle?”

In July, a group led by Khosla purchased the Seahawks, and while the terms of the sale weren’t revealed, ESPN reported, citing multiple league sources with knowledge of the matter, that the selling price would be $9.612 billion, a record for an NFL franchise.

Mike Florio Issues Advice to Seahawks Owner Vinod Khosla

Maybe Florio is making too much of Khosla’s comments about keeping the Seahawks in Seattle. Nonetheless, this is a city that lost the Seattle SuperSonics, so the subject may be particularly sensitive for some fans. Using language that guarantees the franchise will remain in Seattle would likely go a long way toward reassuring the fanbase.

As a result, Florio issued some advice to Khosla whenever he does any interview and is asked whether he intends to keep the Seahawks in Seattle long-term.

“Right now isn’t ‘500 years from now,'” Florio added in his article. “Right now is subject to change. Because right now applies only to — wait for it — right now. Right now is later from the last time I typed ‘right now.’

“Here’s what Khosla should do: Write a check right now to someone who will give him a script to recite whenever he’s asked that question in the future right now.”

Mike Tomlin on Seattle’s QB Situation

As for the on-the-field product, there might be a QB controversy brewing as the national media is talking about whether Drew Lock should take over from Sam Darnold. Nonetheless, former NFL head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t believe that the Seahawks have a QB controversy.

“[Macdonald’s] consideration [for a QB change] is not as serious as the discussions that we’re having on the outside, and it’s certainly different on the outside than the inside,” Tomlin said during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast on Nov. 15.

“By that, I mean it was only six, seven months ago they won the world championship, and the confetti rained down on them, and Sam was a big part of that. So he’s got money in Coach Macdonald’s emotional bank account.

“What do I mean by that? Meaning he’s going to be slow to make moves and he’s going to stick with him because of shared experience. They’re tied together for life. Certainly, Drew Lock has played well, but I’m sure that Mike, again, is going to stay close to the situation.”