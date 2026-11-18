DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans got good news on Kamari Lassiter on Wednesday.

“#Texans corner Kamari Lassiter is set to play vs. #Colts per a league source despite a wrist injury that kept him out of practice,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 18.

Lassiter popped up on the Texans’ injury report on Tuesday and missed the session after being a full participant on Monday. It is unclear when he suffered the injury–during or after the Texans’ Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, which he finished–but this is a welcome update.

The Texans have been hit with a rash of debilitating injuries this season.

They placed starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve with a groin injury this week after he aggravated the issue in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lassiter, 23, has missed three games in his career. One of those was in Week 18 of the 2025 regular season, with the Texans preparing for the playoffs. He has logged a career-high 100% snap rate this season, per Pro Football Reference.

This was just one of the big updates the Texans got before “Thursday Night Football,” though.

Colts Rule Out Five Players Ahead of Texans Game

The Colts announced their final decisions on five players ahead of facing Lassiter and the Texans on Thursday.

They only conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation was only an estimate. Still, the Colts ruled out cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr., defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, guard Dalton Tucker, tackle Bernard Raimann, and tight end Will Mallory.

Raimann and Ward are full-time starters, but all five players have at least one start in 2026.

Additionally, the Colts listed starting CB Sauce Gardner among their players who are “questionable” for Thursday night.

The Texans may get Lassiter back. They are also trending toward having running back David Montgomery available for the first time since Week 5. But they will also be without RB Woody Marks.

EDGE Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss Week 11, too, per Wilson.