Lakers Not Expected to Trade for $25M Center Due to Bad Blood With Luka Doncic

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ best start since the 2019-20 season, it is well known that the team is on the lookout for a frontcourt reinforcement.

The Lakers, winners of eight in a row, improved to 12-2 after Sunday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns. While L.A. is firing on all cylinders, it is only a matter of time before the team’s lackluster big man depth starts to become a detriment.

The good news is that there are several big men expected to be available around the trade deadline, including Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze. But would L.A. get the approval of its superstar to trade for the 27-year-old Georgian big man?

Lakers Not Expected to Pursue Bitadze

Bitadze, who is in the final year of his contract, has often been discussed in Lakers trade rumors. The only questions fans have had is whether Bitadze’s not-so-friendly run-in with Luka Doncic last spring would discourage the Lakers from potentially targeting the Orlando big man. According to NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Bitadze doesn’t appear to be an option at this time due to that very reason.

“I would say, right now, no on the Goga front,” Buha said during a recent live-stream episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast.

Bitadze and Doncic engaged in a heated verbal altercation in the Lakers’ win over the Magic in March 2025. Both players were charged with a technical foul after exchanging words while Doncic was at the free throw line and as they ran down the court on the ensuing Magic possession.

Although there appears to be no love lost between both players, Buha believes L.A. could be open to trading for the Magic big man if he and Doncic make peace first.

“But I think Luka wants to win, and if the back up five spot is a clear hole and Goga can potentially fill that hole, I’m sure there’s a way to make peace with it. … I’m sure there’s a way to broker some peace treaty conversation between the two.”

Would Bitadze Make Sense for L.A.?

Adding Bitadze likely wouldn’t be a game-changing upgrade for the Lakers, but it could make them more formidable. But according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, adding Bitadze would only make sense at the right price.

“I’ve heard the Clippers really value Derrick Jones Jr. as a player and behind the scenes, but if he were available, the Lakers would probably call and hope it turned out better than their last deal with LAC,” Woike wrote in a Reddit Q&A. “As far as Goga goes, I think he and Luka (Doncic) would have some air to clear first.

“If he were available, he could make some sense, but again, the Lakers have limited draft assets and sacrificing, say, 50 percent of them for a player who slots behind the guy who they gave up two firsts and two swaps for, probably isn’t wise.”

Woike recently reported that the Lakers are in the market for another big man. Could Bitadze be one player on their radar? We could discover the Lakers’ list of big man targets as the trade deadline in February gets closer.