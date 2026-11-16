Dak Prescott Reacted to Groundhog Day Analogy After Cowboys’ Week 10 Loss

While the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense did everything it could to keep them in the game, their defense failed them in a 46-40 Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas racked up 439 yards of offense and scored a season-high 40 points. The Cowboys’ defense was torched for 584 yards and multiple explosive plays.

That game dropped the Cowboys to 4-6 and put them in big trouble as they try to bounce back in the NFC East race. The story of the game, though, was once again the defense failing the offense, but that’s not the story that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is rolling with.

Dak Prescott Not Buying Into Dallas Cowboys Narrative

Prescott spoke with the media after the game, where a question was asked about this loss being more like a Groundhog Day experience where it’s the same story: offense plays well, but defense doesn’t. That’s not an analogy the Cowboys quarterback would go with.

“No. I really couldn’t even give you the Groundhog Day analogy, to be honest. I still don’t even know what Groundhog Day is. Don’t care for it. I control what I can control. I don’t give a damn if the groundhog comes up or not. It’s on me.”

Prescott completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards and 5 touchdowns to 1 interception. He also rushed 4 times for 7 yards.

Cowboys Feeling Frustration After Yet Another Loss in 2026

In a game where the offense did everything it could to carry the franchise, the defense had its worst performance. Prescott may not acknowledge it, but it has happened too often.

It’s clear that there are some frustrations with the team right now. Prescott didn’t hold back after the game.

“We took up the challenge on offense. We obviously had a part in it ourselves by going behind that much in the second half, after a first half of going back and forth. So, it is not just on the defense. We played our part in it. Frustrating.” “I mean, you just said expectations and standard are high, and we haven’t come out and done anything that that we aspire to do. And when you know tell me things like that, hear those stats or hear you know versus these matchups, and we’re not getting it done, and simply haven’t won back-to-back games this season. It’s frustrating.”

Dallas is two games under .500 and now in trouble of losing ground in the NFC East. Even with the New York Giants losing, the Cowboys couldn’t inch closer.

This leaves them in a lot of trouble and a lot to answer for over the next few days. Every game becomes a must-win for the Cowboys.