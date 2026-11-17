So far, it is looking like the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason roster overhaul is paying huge dividends.

The Lakers made a litany of moves, starting with executing a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz for 25-year-old star center Walker Kessler. From there, L.A. was especially busy in free agency, signing a number of depth pieces. Among the many signings the Lakers made, perhaps their best decision was to ink forward Sandro Mamukelashvili to a four-year contract.

It is still early in the 2026-27 season, but Mamukelashvili, 27, has been one the brightest spots on the 12-2 Lakers.

Teammate Praises Mamu for Being a Matchup Nightmare

What Mamukelashvili does better than anything is put the ball in the basket. He showed that last season for the Toronto Raptors, as he averaged over 11 points per game and received consideration for the Sixth Man of the Year award. According to Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, Mamukelashvili unlocks another dimension for the L.A. thanks to the matchup troubles he creates for opponents.

“He’s a great player. Him being able to be versatile on the offensive end, being able to stretch the floor, play-make, bring the ball up, and being a secondary playmaker,” said Vanderbilt, the 27-year-old, nine-year NBA veteran. “And also on defense, him being able to switch-out, fly around, and help on the boards. I think we’ve created a good tandem there. He provides a lot of size for us, too. Like I said, he spaces the floor for us and creates a huge mismatch for us.”

Mamukelashvili has certainly earned the praise of his teammates this season. Before the regular season tipped off, star guard Austin Reaves argued that Mamukelashvili has what it takes to play a little bit of point guard.

“He’s got such a high basketball IQ that if he gets the rebound, he should basically play (point guard),” Reaves said. “And it doesn’t matter if I’m on the floor, it doesn’t matter if Luka (Doncic) is on the floor, if he gets it and goes and he has a good matchup, we trust whatever he has planned to do. He’ll be really good for us.”

Mamu May Be L.A.’s Biggest X-Factor

Part of the reason why the Lakers have been able to get by without another consistently playable big man is because of Mamukelashvili’s production.

The Georgian big man’s ability to stretch the floor — he is shooting above 38 percent from the 3-point line for the second year in a row — and create his own scoring opportunities has allowed L.A. to play a looser brand of basketball. Mamukelashvili may not gobble up rebounds or scare off scorers from entering the paint, but the offensive versatility he brings surely makes up for it.

Mamukelashvili, who is averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.5 blocks per game this season, has already had some scoring bursts, including back-to-back 23-point outings in a pair of Lakers wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers, winners of eight games in a row, might be able to maintain their strong early pace at least until the trade deadline if Mamukelashvili keeps things up. L.A. needs a big man to back up Kessler, but for now, it’s Mamu to the rescue.