The Kansas City Chiefs cruised past the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, as they posted a 35-13 victory when all was said and done. While the Falcons haven’t been all that consistent this season, this very well may have been the Chiefs’ most impressive win of the year. Not only was the passing game firing on all cylinders, but they managed to demolish Atlanta without star running back Kenneth Walker III on the field.

Walker suffered a groin injury late last week that ultimately prevented him from playing against the Falcons, and while his team ultimately didn’t need him, it is well aware that it is going to need its top offensive playmaker healthy and on the field as the second half of the season gets underway. The hope has always been that Walker would only have to miss one game with this injury, with one NFL insider providing an update on his status ahead of Week 11.

Chiefs Hopeful That Kenneth Walker III Can Return to Practice This Week

After winning Super Bowl LX MVP with the Seattle Seahawks, Walker signed with the Chiefs in free agency on a three-year, $43.05 million contract, and he has quickly proven to be one of the best signings across the league in recent memory. Through eight games, Walker has run for 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 172 yards and four more scores.

It’s been a change of pace for Kansas City on offense, as it has gone from leaning on Patrick Mahomes and its aerial attack to making Walker the focal point of its offense in the blink of an eye. Being without him against the Falcons would seemingly have created a big issue for this team, but rookie Emmett Johnson stepped in and turned in the sort of outing Walker has become known for this season (22 CAR, 101 YDS, 6 REC, 70 YDS, 2 TD).

Johnson has quickly proven he can hold his own while filling in for Walker, but it’s clear the latter option is the guy who can help the Chiefs make a deep playoff run immediately this year. Right now, the primary objective involves getting Walker back on the field, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealing that the team is “hopeful” that he can practice on Wednesday.

“My understanding, the groin injury for Kenneth Walker, minor. The hope was keep him out last week, somehow make do with a rookie most people have never heard of taken in the mid rounds, and have him back the following week,” Rapoport said on “Big Day.” “That is the hope, that he is back at practice tomorrow and that he is able to play.”

Chiefs Don’t Necessarily Have to Rush Kenneth Walker III Back From Injury

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Kansas City is in a unique spot when it comes to Walker’s injury status, thanks in large part to how effective Johnson has been this season. In Week 11, the Chiefs will be playing the lowly Arizona Cardinals, before turning around and taking on the high-powered Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Depending on how Walker feels, K.C. could conceivably give Walker another week to get healthy before having him return for the Buffalo matchup.

If Walker is healthy and good to go, though, there’s really no reason to hold him out, and the Chiefs clearly want him back on the field as soon as he gets the green light from their medical staff. As is always the case, Walker’s availability for Sunday will depend on what he can do at practice throughout the week, but as of right now, it seems like he has a decent shot at returning after a one-game absence.