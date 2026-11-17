The Golden State Warriors have lost three straight for the first time since the opening of the NBA season, and while that is no reason to panic, there is clearly some cause for concern. The team is playing without Stephen Curry, who injured an abdominal muscle to open the current road trip, and in his absence, things have gone haywire. The Warriors followed a lifeless 38-point loss to the Spurs on Friday with a similarly frustrating 21-point loss to the lowly Pelicans, and still have games against the Mavericks and Grizzlies ahead before returning home to play the Celtics. Curry won’t be back by then–he will be re-evaluated in a little more than a week–and it’s entirely possible that the Warriors could have lost six straight by that time.

But the Warriors are doing what they can to find help. It has been especially bad timing that backup point guard Brandon Williams, adept a creating offense, has been out, too, and the Warriors’ offense has been left without high-level creators.

Warriors Actively Searching for Trade

The Warriors do have a way to get themselves a big-time change to the roster, of course, and that is defunct center Kristaps Porzingis, who has been felled by an illness and won’t play again for the Warriors. Of course, the Warriors can stil trade away his contract, and that’s been a focus for the team.

The losing streak creates urgency on that–the Warriors need help now, and the sooner they can flip Porzingis for a player who can take the floor now, the better. As one Western Conference executive said: “I’d say they’re busy. They know the lay of the land. I would say there is urgency there, but really, there has been urgency all along. The problem is, no one else is urgent right now, it is the middle of November. You’re not going to see trades for another month or so. So, yeah, there is urgency but it takes two.”

In the meantime, the Warriors will just hope to pull their offense back together and play better until Curry can return.