The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a dominant offensive performance on Sunday, when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 46-40.

Yet, they’re now preparing to go from facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL in Dallas to taking on the league’s best defense in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City.

Cris Collinsworth Makes Strong Statement on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

NBC will broadcast the game as its primetime Sunday Night Football matchup, meaning Cris Collinsworth will be on the call.

On Tuesday, during his Pro Football Focus show with his son, Jac, Collinsworth made a strong statement about 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of the matchup with Minnesota.

“If Brock Purdy can solve the Rubik’s cube that has been Brian Flores defense, I think he’s going to be right at the top of the list,” Collinsworth said.

Jac chimed in with some impressive numbers about Purdy’s performance against the blitz this season.

“So Purdy against the blitz this year, 135.2 passer rating is second, 69.6 completion percentage is top six in the year, 11.1 yards per attempt is first, and 11 passing touchdowns is also first,” Jac said.

Collinsworth then explained what makes Purdy so effective when defenses bring pressure.

“It’s his ability to avoid, it’s his ability to scramble, it’s his ability to buy time outside the pocket. When he’s outside the pocket he’s the No. 1 rated quarterback in the NFL right now,” Collinsworth said.

This is why Brock Purdy could be the QB to figure out the Vikings defense this upcoming week https://t.co/6OYmTKSRLW — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 17, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Season With the 49ers

Coming off a performance in which he completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns, Purdy has put together an MVP-level campaign this season.

He’s completing 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards and 22 total touchdowns, with just five interceptions.

However, the high-powered 49ers offense now faces a Vikings defense that ranks first in scoring defense, allowing just 14.0 points per game. Minnesota also ranks second in total yards allowed and third in yards allowed per play, while recording 37 sacks as a team through 10 weeks.