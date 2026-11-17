Jake LaRavia has made himself difficult to remove from the Los Angeles Lakers‘ starting lineup. His teammates are beginning to explain why.

Matisse Thybulle believes opponents still underestimate LaRavia’s defensive ability, despite the forward’s growing importance to the Lakers’ 12-2 start.

“That guy, I feel like teams still don’t realize how good of a defender he is,” Thybulle told reporters Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The endorsement comes as LaRavia continues to strengthen his case for a permanent starting role under coach JJ Redick.

LaRavia initially entered the starting lineup when Ziaire Williams suffered a foot injury. However, his performances have made the decision more complicated since Williams returned.

Matisse Thybulle Explains Jake LaRavia’s Defensive Impact

Thybulle, a two-time NBA All-Defensive selection, sees similarities between his approach and LaRavia’s.

Both prioritize positioning, communication and helping teammates handle difficult assignments.

“The way him and I look at the game is like the matchups don’t really matter,” Thybulle said.

He explained that their focus is ensuring teammates find their assignments before addressing whatever defensive problems remain.

Thybulle also believes LaRavia’s physical tools are frequently overlooked.

“He’s much faster, much more athletic, much bigger than people think,” Thybulle said.

Those qualities were evident during Sunday’s 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

LaRavia blocked consecutive attempts by Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the second quarter, helping Los Angeles generate transition opportunities.

He finished with three blocks, another example of his growing defensive value.

JJ Redick Has Strong Reason to Keep LaRavia Starting

The numbers reinforce Thybulle’s assessment.

According to Cleaning the Glass data cited by Silver Screen and Roll, the Lakers’ starting lineup featuring Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Thybulle, LaRavia and Walker Kessler has a 93.2 defensive rating.

That group is outscoring opponents by 28.3 points per 100 possessions.

LaRavia ranks second on the Lakers in deflections and offensive rebounds and third in blocked shots.

His aggressiveness occasionally creates problems. He has committed 45 fouls this season, among the league’s highest totals.

Still, Redick values his contributions.

“He’s a winning player,” Redick said, according to Los Angeles Times.

“Puts the team first always, whether he’s starting, coming off the bench — 12 minutes, 20 minutes — you know you’re going to get A-plus effort.”

That consistency has helped LaRavia establish himself alongside the Lakers’ stars.

Jake LaRavia’s Lakers Future Looms Ahead of Free Agency

LaRavia’s emergence also comes at an important point in his career.

The 25-year-old forward is earning $6 million in the final season of the two-year, $12 million contract he signed with the Lakers in 2025.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

That makes his growing role under Redick particularly significant.

LaRavia entered the season competing for minutes on the wing. Now, his defense, rebounding and willingness to handle difficult assignments have strengthened his case for a permanent starting position.

A strong season could improve his value on the open market while presenting the Lakers with a potentially more expensive decision next summer.

For now, LaRavia is making his argument on the court.

And if Thybulle’s assessment is any indication, opposing teams may not be the only ones who have underestimated his value.