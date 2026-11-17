The Golden State Warriors were on an eight-game win streak before franchise star Stephen Curry went down with an oblique injury. Despite some poor showings with Curry now out, the Warriors proved this roster is competitive, and according to new trade rumors, the team is expected to explore the market for another star to put next to Curry in the final few seasons of his career.

Curry is likely to miss a few more weeks with his injury, but with players like Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Brandin Podziemski, and a few others, the Warriors can make a huge splash ahead of the trade deadline and land a big-name star in one last effort to win a fifth championship with Curry at the helm.

Warriors Trade Rumors: Big Deal To Be Explored

Speaking on the Tuesday, November 15 edition of ESPN’s NBA Today show, insiders Marc Spears, Tim McMahon, and former champion Kendrick Perkins discussed Golden State’s potential at making a trade to land another star next to Curry and capitalize on what overall has been a strong start to the 2026-27 season.

“It’s not just about who’s in free agency, it’s about what you can do in the trade market,” McMahon said about the Warriors adding talent in the near future, but ruling out Anthony Davis as a realistic trade target.

“I expect the Warriors, and I think they need to be aggressive at the trade deadline,” Spears added. “They have some pieces to do it. There might be some people that have been there a while that could be traded (like) Draymond, Jimmy…I do expect the Warriors to make a splash at the trade deadline.”

While Porzingis has been at the top of recent Warriors trade rumors, Butler and Green have also been mentioned as potential candidates who could get moved if Golden State is interested in making a massive move to go all-in on Curry’s final seasons. The star himself said he has likely signed his final NBA contract, and if the front office is serious about going after one more championship, packaging Butler and/or Green might be the best way to do it.

It’s uncertain who the Warriors will be looking at in terms of top trade targets, but from Spears’ comments, it appears the team is eager to capitalize on its strong start and take one more risk by trading for a superstar.

Golden State missed out on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this offseason and also failed to land LeBron James in free agency. But with Curry still playing at an All-NBA level, it’s fair to say talent around the league would be interested in teaming up with the two-time MVP in the Bay Area.

Golden State’s Top Trade Target Could Be Nikola Jokic

Diving a bit deeper into who the Warriors could trade for, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has been a name floated as a potential target over the past few weeks.

He hasn’t yet signed a new extension with the Nuggets and has expressed frustration over the team’s struggles to start the year.

As NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported, Golden State is eyeing Jokic as a dream trade target if he decides to leave Denver in the near future.

“The Warriors are one of those teams out there that are like looking around and rubbing their fingers together and thinking, ‘Are we sure [Nikola] Jokic isn’t going to become available next summer?’ Like, they are one of those teams that hopes, ‘We could have max cap space, we’ve got Steph Curry.’ And as I wrote in that story yesterday, the Warriors, there was a quote from someone who’s around the building and knows the building. It says, the Warriors still believe that they are a destination,” Fischer said on a SiriusXM appearance, discussing Jokic as both a free agent or trade target for the Warriors.

“So they didn’t get Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Kevin Durant didn’t want to go back there a couple of trade deadlines ago. But they believe that, just like Jimmy [Butler] ended up being the guy who did come, even though he got hurt, it was working pretty well before he went down. They still think that they will be able to attract, whether it be a trade or on the open market, someone big next summer.”

While Spears talked about the Warriors making a move ahead of the trade deadline, Fischer mentioned Jokic as a more down-the-road candidate.

However, with Golden State on a ticking clock with the time they have left with Curry, a move sooner than next summer can’t be ruled out.

For now, all of the buzz about the Warriors is just trade rumors, but when Curry comes back healthy, the team is expected to stay competitive. With that, making one final move to capitalize on the star player appears to be the direction the front office will take. It remains to be seen how or who Golden State will go after, but right now, it doesn’t look like the franchise is ready to put a cap on its dynasty just yet.