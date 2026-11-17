San Francisco 49ers fans are known for traveling well, and they showed it again during the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 15, taking over AT&T Stadium for the big game.

Moreover, it was an exciting contest as the Niners came away with a 46-40 win to move to 8-1. Nonetheless, one of the storylines after this game was the number of 49ers fans who were able to get tickets for this contest, overtaking one of, if not the biggest, fan bases in the NFL: Cowboys fans.

During a Nov. 17 appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the high volume of 49ers fans at AT&T Stadium.

“I don’t know if you saw the price of those tickets that they were paying, but it was unbelievable,” Jones said. “I would say they were among the highest-priced tickets sold in the NFL this year. You add that to the fact that San Francisco has always had way above-average attendance at our away games here in Dallas. You add all that together, and that was not a shocker.

“The facts are, with the way we have the secondary market in tickets today, many of our fans out there, as a matter of fact, almost the entire stadium, have seat licenses. So they technically own those seats. For the most part, they are fans who have been out there for years and years. But a lot of times, our ticket holders will take two or three key games a year and sell those tickets.”

Jerry Jones Won’t Stop Opposing Fans From Buying Tickets

Moreover, Jones noted that he doesn’t plan on doing anything to prevent opposing fan bases, like the 49ers, from buying tickets in the secondary market, despite there only being a limited number of home games.

“No, not at all,” Jones added. “It’s a significant part of sports to have the secondary market today, much more so than it was years ago. That’s just a part of what we are. And to be very candid, that’s just the way that it is. It’s always been there, but it’s just at a sophisticated level today, to where it’s as active as the original market when you buy the seat for the season.”

49ers Defense Gets Clear Message From DeForest Buckner

Despite getting the win and moving to 8-1 with their win over the Cowboys, 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was candid with the self-criticism of the defense, understanding that the unit didn’t play at the level that they likely expect from themselves.

“Not every win is going to be perfect, and we found a way to win [against Dallas],” Buckner told reporters on Nov. 15. “The offense, we had to lean on the offense heavily; we needed 46 to win the game, and they put up 46… We just got to execute all four quarters, though.

“We didn’t do that, and we know that’s why the win feels kind of like a loss to a bunch of us [and] we just got to continue to get better. It’s not the lack of locking in. I feel like guys are like that. It’s just executing each and every play to the best of our abilities, and we’re not doing that on a consistent basis.”