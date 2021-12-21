Raiders Called on to Re-Sign Star Defender Headed for Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders defense doesn’t have great numbers but anybody watching the games knows that the group is vastly improved this season. The pass defense has been solid and a big reason for that has been the play of cornerback Casey Hayward. The two-time Pro Bowler remained unsigned for much of the offseason despite being a top cornerback for almost a decade.

The Raiders got him on the cheap and he’s been arguably their best free-agent acquisition. He has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage this season and quarterbacks are only completing 50% of their passes thrown his way. He’s 32-years-old so he’s past his prime but he’s proving he has more left in the tank. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes that he’s the one free agent the Raiders need to re-sign this offseason:

In a division with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert leading top-five passing attacks, the Raiders shouldn’t let an established starting cornerback walk in free agency. Hayward is slightly past his prime in age, but the 10th-year veteran can be a great on-field example for the young cornerbacks on the roster and whomever the team may add to succeed him. The Raiders should aim to lock him up on a short-term deal.

What Kind of Deal Will Hayward Get?

Considering his age, Hayward isn’t going to get a big contract this offseason. While he’s been excellent this year, he’s coming off a down 2020. Teams could be apprehensive to give him a lot of money when he has shown signs of decline in recent years. That should work in the Raiders’ favor.

Las should offer him something in the two-year, $10 million range. That’s a fair price for Hayward and it gives him some stability for a couple of years. He’ll interest some teams in the offseason which could drive up the price but he could prefer staying in Las Vegas. He’s been their best cornerback and possibly the best cornerback they’ve had since Nnamdi Asomugha.

Casey Hayward Jr. hasn’t allowed a TD in 587 consecutive coverage snaps 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uL6Gya8PID — PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2021

Raiders Need to Bring Back Hayward

It remains to be seen if defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will retain his job after the season. If he does, the Raiders need to keep Hayward. They released former first-round pick cornerback Damon Arnette during the season and the team hasn’t drafted the position well for over a decade. Trayvon Mullen looks like a solid No. 2 cornerback but he hasn’t shown enough to prove he can be a No. 1.

The Raiders could look to take a major swing and land a big name like J.C. Jackson to be the No. 1 cornerback. The team has been apprehensive to spend big money in free agency over the last two years so that may not be of interest. A lot of it will depend on who is calling the shots for the team after the season. Regardless, solidifying the cornerback position will be a focal point once again.

