The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Denver Broncos on Nov. 22 at Empower Field at Mile High. Moreover, it will be another challenging defense that rookie QB Fernando Mendoza will have to face.

Nonetheless, the defense will be looking to give a helping hand to Mendoza against the Broncos’ offense. The Silver and Black’s defense did limit the Seattle Seahawks offense to 21 points in the Week 10 loss, so they will be looking to carry that momentum to Denver.

While Las Vegas is 4-6 and ushering in the Mendoza era, this is a big game, and Maxx Crosby is amped up to add another chapter to the rivalry between the Raiders and Broncos.

“Rivalry is obviously a little bit more intense because they’re in the division,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 18. “There’s a lot of history there, a lot of hatred, and it goes back and forth. You go all the way back to the George Atkinson days, when they were playing back in the day.

“You watch the highlights, and it’s like straight-up war out there. That’s what we want to implement. It’s a team that we know is standing in the way of what we want, and it’s going to be a great battle.”

Raiders Will Face Well-Rested Broncos Team in Week 11

Furthermore, with the Broncos coming off their bye week, Crosby knows the Raiders will face a tough test on the road against a well-rested Denver team that has had extra time to prepare.

“We focus on ourselves,” Crosby added. “Denver is a really good team. They’ve won a lot of football games, and Sean Payton has those guys ready. Our focus is improving as a unit and being at our best. That’s our focus every single day.

“As the season goes on, you look at what you’re good at and what you’ve struggled with, and you want to fine-tune and continue getting better and going in the right direction. We’ve had some highs and lows this season, but every time you go against a really good opponent, it’s going to test you. It reveals who you are, and it’s another opportunity to go out there and prove it.”

Fernando Mendoza Must Improve Protecting Himself

Meanwhile, Mendoza will look to improve on his first regular-season start, in which he completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, added a rushing touchdown, and recorded a 71.5 passer rating. However, the rookie also struggled under pressure, getting sacked six times by the Seahawks.

With the Broncos up next, former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy emphasized the importance of Mendoza doing a better job of protecting himself and avoiding unnecessary hits.

“The truth is your quarterback cannot take those hits,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 17 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “I don’t care how young he is or how durable he is, you cannot take those hits in the National Football League and still expect to be standing up as the season progresses. It’s just not going to happen. So whatever the breakdown is, it’s got to be fixed. You’ve got to know where the blitz is coming from.

“You’ve got to know when there’s a stacked receiver and the possibility they’re going to come nickel, because now Denver has a recipe based on what other teams have done. Denver’s defense is pretty nice, too, so they get after you as well. They’re going to try to light up the quarterback. Most coaches I know, especially in the National Football League, even in college, if you have a young quarterback in there, they want to try to blitz his a–.”