The Las Vegas Raiders were looking solid at the start of the Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but the offense quickly unraveled after star tight end Brock Bowers went down with an ankle injury. He tried to get back into the game, but eventually had to be ruled out at halftime.

The Raiders have been careful to not reveal too much about what’s wrong with him, but it’s not considered an overly serious injury. However, there’s still no word on a potential timeline for a return.

Right now, it’s looking very possible that he misses the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos. During Wednesday’s practice, Bowers was not in attendance.

It’s not a surprise that Bowers isn’t practicing, but it is a bad sign. If he can’t practice all week, the chances of him playing on Sunday are very low. He has already missed two games this season, so it’s on the board that he misses more.

Bowers has been an incredible player for the Raiders, but the injury issues are starting to pile up. He’s as tough as they come, so he could play through the pain and suit up against the Broncos, but the Raiders may also want to play it safe here.

Raiders Offense Has Trouble Working Without Bowers

Bowers is the only player on the Raiders’ offense who has proven he can consistently make plays. The running game is nonexistent, and the wide receivers just don’t get open enough.

This was obvious against the Seahawks. Head coach Klint Kubiak acknowledged that losing Bowers created problems for the Raiders against the Seahawks.

“When you lose one of your best players, I think that affects things,” Kubiak said. “But we’ve got lots of playmakers on the field. There’s more production to be had than what we did in that second half.”

Who Will Step Up if Bowers Can’t Play?

While it doesn’t seem like Bowers is headed to the Injured Reserve or anything, Kubiak did admit that the injury is somewhat serious.

“It’s not as bad as we thought, but it still is a significant injury, so we’ll keep monitoring him,” Kubiak said.

If Bowers misses time, somebody has to step up, especially in the passing game. Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker are the obvious candidates. Both players are having solid seasons but haven’t been consistent.

Kubiak is hoping to get Tucker more involved in the offense.

“I think they’re going to have a great connection,” Kubiak said. “I could have done a better job of getting Tre more involved.”

Tucker never had much of a chance to make plays against Seattle, as quarterback Fernando Mendoza wasn’t given time to throw. If Bowers is out, Tucker might have Broncos superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain lined up against him all game. He won’t be having a big game if that happens.

The running game is going to need to come alive. Ashton Jeanty has been a big disappointment, and Mike Washington Jr. hasn’t been making plays since a solid start. If those two can turn things around, the loss of Bowers would hurt less.