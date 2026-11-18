Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza isn’t catching a break as his second career NFL regular-season start will be against the Denver Broncos defense, which has recorded 26 team sacks so far this season, per ESPN.

As a result, it’s back-to-back weeks where Mendoza will likely be under pressure. In the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders QB was sacked six times, along with the other hits he took in the contest.

Ahead of the Week 11 game against the Broncos, Mendoza spoke about this baptism by fire that he is having in his first two regular-season starts.

“I believe getting thrown in the fire is the best way to learna and both the Seahawks and the Broncos have considerably elite defenses,” Mendoza told reporters on Nov. 18. “I believe every NFL defense is elite because when you’re playing at this level, the margin for error is so small, and all the defensive coordinators are geniuses.”

Moreover, Mendoza gave credit to the Raiders defense for helping him prepare for what he is going to see out on the field.

“I’m honored and blessed to go against a great defensive coordinator in Coach [Rob Leonard] every single day, especially in OTAs, fall camp and training camp,” Mendoza added. “I believe that’s helped prepare me, and now I’m excited to embark on this journey with my teammates.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Wants to Build Chemistry

Mendoza’s life will be a lot easier against the Broncos’ defense if Brock Bowers can play and be that security blanket for him. Bowers suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Seattle, and it remains to be seen whether he can play in Week 11.

“Brock is a fantastic player,” Mendoza said. “He’s an all-world player. Along with Brock, I need to get chemistry with all of the targets, whether it’s operationally with the offensive line, getting more snaps with Tyler [Linderbaum], communicating to Connor [Heyward], or communicating to the tight ends as well.

“There are so many different aspects of the offense I need to gain more chemistry with. Evidently, Brock is a very important and integral piece of our offense. However, we have so many fantastic targets and pieces to our offense that I just need to develop better chemistry with everybody.”

Fernando Mendoza Urged to Fix Major Concern

With Mendoza facing another challenging defense, former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy stated that he would like to see the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft improve his pocket awareness to likely avoid taking a high number of sacks in this game.

“One of the biggest concerns I have when it comes to Fernando is his pocket awareness in the NFL,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 17 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “There were a couple of times he was totally oblivious to that blitzer and never saw him.

“That cannot happen under any circumstances because you will not last in the National Football League. You take some of these shots from linebackers and safeties, and some of the shots we saw on those six sacks, I was cringing on my couch.”