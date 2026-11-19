The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive roster doesn’t have the best talent in the NFL, but they have been able to score consistent points this season. However, once star tight end Brock Bowers went down with an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks, the offense completely died.

The Raiders don’t have wide receivers who can consistently get open, and Michael Mayer is better when he can complement Bowers. The offense can’t run the ball, so they can only move the ball through the air.

Bowers is easily the best pass catcher on the team, but the Raiders got a big scare on Sunday when he rolled his ankle against the Seahawks. He sat out of the second half, and the Raiders were only able to score three points.

Las Vegas isn’t saying too much about his injury, but he didn’t practice on Wednesday, which was a major cause for concern. Luckily, Bowers was back on the field for Thursday’s practice.

Notably, he doesn’t appear to have his ankle wrapped up or in a brace, which is a very good sign. Head coach Klint Kubiak did call the injury “significant,” but it may not keep him out of the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos.

Fernando Mendoza Needs Bowers Back

The Raiders started rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza for the first time against the Seahawks, and he looked solid while Bowers was on the field. Once he was gone, the young quarterback struggled to find open targets.

Bowers’ impact isn’t just about him catching a bunch of passes. He also demands a lot of attention from the defense. The Raiders face another tough Broncos defense in Week 11, so they could really use Bowers if they hope to get back into the win column.

The fact that he practiced on Thursday is a strong sign that he’ll at least attempt to play. Regardless, it’s still a positive update that he doesn’t appear to have suffered a long-term injury.

Mendoza Hoping to Keep Improving

This whole season is going to be a series of learning experiences for Mendoza. Though he was the top pick and a Heisman Trophy winner in college, the NFL is still difficult to adjust to.

Mendoza is eager to keep improving his game.

“There are a lot of great improvements that I’m going to make going into next week’s game that we detailed on film,” Mendoza said Wednesday. “Those adjustments, I’m looking forward to getting those right.”

The Raiders didn’t do Mendoza a lot of favors by having his first start be against the No. 1 defense in the NFL. In Week 11, he has to face another very good Broncos defense. It might be less than ideal, but he’s fine with getting tested by the best early in his career.

“I believe getting thrown in the fire is the best way to learn, and the Seahawks and the Broncos both have considerably elite defenses,” Mendoza said.

The Broncos are tough, but it’s a divisional matchup, so a win for Mendoza against the hated rival would be a big deal.