The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have no shortage of needs heading into the offseason. It’s clear that there are major holes all over the roster.

Many would point to wide receiver as the biggest need. The Raiders might have the weakest wide receiver room in the NFL. However, they do have tight end Brock Bowers, who at least helps keep the passing game going.

The Raiders’ defense has been atrocious this season. They are allowing more points per game than anybody, and the 151.1 rushing yards per game they’re allowing is second-worst in the NFL. The Raiders could use another edge rusher, but what they really need is an impact defensive tackle. That’s why ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected Las Vegas to select Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam with the No. 15 pick in next year’s draft.

“The Raiders have two major holes: wide receiver and defensive tackle,” Reid wrote. “Considering that Las Vegas is 31st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (151.1 per game), let’s get the Raiders a presence in the middle who can cause disruption. Gilliam has shot up my rankings this season and would solve a lot of Las Vegas’ defensive issues. He’s an explosive penetrator who has the first step and closing burst to constantly wreak havoc. He also can rush the passer, with six sacks and 25 pressures this season (sixth most among FBS defensive tackles).”

Gilliam is ESPN’s 14th-Ranked Prospect

Gilliam has emerged as one of the best defensive tackles in college football this season. What’s exciting about him is that he’s not just a run stuffer. As Reid pointed out, he can also rush the passer. It’s difficult to find defensive tackles who can stop the run and get after the quarterback consistently.

ESPN has Gilliam ranked as the 14th-best prospect in next year’s draft and the second-best defensive tackle.

“Gilliam is an explosive, upfield interior defender who can penetrate the first level with ease,” Reid wrote. “His game centers around quickness, as his first step is difficult for blockers to match. Gilliam’s active hands help him win with multiple plans of attack in pass-rush situations. He is equally as strong as a run defender, anchoring his feet in the ground to withstand at the point of attack. He also can stack and dislodge blocking attempts to knock run concepts off-schedule.”

Other Positions to Watch

If the Raiders keep stacking up losses, they’ll be picking higher than No. 15. That would give them more options to pick from. At wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith and Charlie Becker are the only two prospects that are worthy of top-10 picks.

If neither of those guys fall to them, the Raiders need to look at defensive tackles, offensive guards and edge rushers. Cornerback also can’t be ruled out if Leonard Moore or Ashton Hampton falls to them.

The Raiders have so many holes that the only two positions that can be ruled out in the first round are quarterback and tight end. It’s also looking like running back might be a need again. General manager John Spytek really can’t afford to miss on next year’s first-round pick.