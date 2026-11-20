Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza will have another challenging opponent in his second career NFL regular-season start. In Week 10, Mendoza had to deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and now, in Week 11, the Denver Broncos.

Mendoza is getting a baptism by fire as he gains first-hand experience as a starting QB in the NFL. Although it’s another challenging defense that the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft has to take on, it’s a learning lesson for him.

Ahead of the game against Denver on Nov. 22, Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the rookie signal-caller.

“I know he was sacked six times, had some ups and downs,” Payton told reporters on Nov. 18. “Listen, it’s a tough start. When you play the Super Bowl champion, I remember his college tape well. All of us that would go through the draft process, obviously, he’s a winner.

“The things I see really are just from afar, but you see the quick release and all the things you’re looking for in that position. I’ve heard nothing but great things from people that have been around him.”

Mendoza went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts for 143 passing yards while posting a 71.5 passer rating. Moreover, the Raiders QB did record a rushing touchdown, but as Payton mentioned, Mendoza was sacked six times.

Fernando Mendoza Is Walking Into Hostile Environment

Meanwhile, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II spoke about the environment that Mendoza is walking into for his first road start in Denver.

“We have a pretty tough environment for opposing quarterbacks,” Surtain told reporters on Nov. 18. “It’s never easy going on the road against our crowd and obviously against our defense.

“That’s going to be big-time this weekend, just affecting the quarterback and communication. Obviously, it’s going to be hard as well. It’s always tough going up against our crowd, which is an advantage for us.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Must Limit Number of Hits

The Seahawks defense sacked Mendoza six times, but Seattle continued to deliver hits even when it wasn’t bringing down the Raiders’ young quarterback. Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy emphasized that Mendoza needs to do a better job of limiting the number of hits he takes.

“The truth is your quarterback cannot take those hits,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 17 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “I don’t care how young he is or how durable he is, you cannot take those hits in the National Football League and still expect to be standing up as the season progresses. It’s just not going to happen. So whatever the breakdown is, it’s got to be fixed. You’ve got to know where the blitz is coming from.

“You’ve got to know when there’s a stacked receiver and the possibility they’re going to come nickel, because now Denver has a recipe based on what other teams have done. Denver’s defense is pretty nice, too, so they get after you as well. They’re going to try to light up the quarterback. Most coaches I know, especially in the National Football League, even in college, if you have a young quarterback in there, they want to try to blitz his a–.”