The Las Vegas Raiders‘ Week 10 loss against the Seattle Seahawks was a game of missed opportunities. The offense has carried the defense for most of the season, but the defense had a chance to bail out the offense for once.

The Raiders mostly kept the Seahawks out of the end zone, but fell apart at some key moments. The most frustrating touchdown came on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Cooper Kupp.

Kupp is not the player he once was and doesn’t get great separation. However, on the play, cornerback Eric Stokes is seen slowing down on the route, which left the wide receiver open. Lock saw Kupp and threw it to him for an easy touchdown.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak wasn’t happy and benched Stokes for a couple of plays. He also called the veteran out. Stokes responded to being called out and acknowledged that he has to be better.

“I have to finish (through the whistle),” Stokes said after Wednesday’s practice. “I can’t stop. Just have to be better.”

Stokes explained why he decided to give up on the route.

“I thought (Lock) was going down, but that’s on me,” Stokes said. “I have to strain more.”

What Did Kubiak Say?

Kubiak is a man of few words and isn’t quick to give the media much to work with, but he wasn’t happy with Stokes for the Seahawks game. He broke down what went wrong, but still has a lot of respect for Stokes’ game.

“When you have a big play and you’re not finishing the down, then yes,” Kubiak said when asked whether there was a correlation. “However, (Stokes) has been one of our key players this year. He covers the best receivers every week. He gives great effort. There were a couple of plays there when he did not, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a player we’re going to count on moving forward.

“So we’ve got to learn from those moments and see how big those moments are. And it wasn’t just him. We’ve got to continue to attack the quarterback and not let him get the pass off, either. One guy gets highlighted on a play, but the fact is it’s a whole defensive effort to make sure we don’t give up those explosive plays.”

Stokes Takes Accountability

Stokes is a veteran player and got a big payday from the Raiders this offseason. With the team having such a young secondary, he needs to be more consistent.

He knows that he messed up and is taking accountability.

“One of our main messages as a team is E.A.T.,” Stokes said. “The first letter stands for effort, and I didn’t show it on that play. That’s a lapse by me, and it’s something I have to be better at, especially as a leader. I have to hold myself to a higher standard and do the little things better.”

The Raiders can’t afford to have Stokes struggle if they’re going to win games. He’s too important to the defense right now.