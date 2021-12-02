Raiders Sign Ex-Cowboys DB, Release Hulking Veteran Lineman

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has shown improvement this season but is still 30th in the NFL in points allowed per game. Much of that has been due to the fact that the team has played a lot of high-powered offenses this season. However, there’s still a ton of room for improvement.

There aren’t many great free-agent options available in free agency this late in the season but the Raiders are bringing in a little help. The team announced on Thursday that they’ve signed veteran safety Kavon Frazier to the practice squad.

We have signed S Kavon Frazier to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released T D.J. Fluker from the practice squad. We have designated CB Trayvon Mullen for return from IR. pic.twitter.com/yAW7DH8POP — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 2, 2021

Frazier will be a familiar face to Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli as he spent four years with the Dallas Cowboys. He only started in two games during that time but has played 59 career games. He spent last season with the Miami Dolphins but has yet to play in a game this season. He’s mostly been a special teams player throughout his career and that should still be the case with the Raiders as Bisaccia already has experience coaching him.

To make room for Frazier on the practice squad, the team has to release veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Fluker Was Still Working on Getting in Shape

The Raiders just recently signed Fluker in October but he never had the chance to play despite the team’s issues on the offensive line. The Atheltic’s Vic Tafur recently explained why Fluker hasn’t had the chance to play yet prior to his release.

“Fluker was like a 350-pound ball the Raiders threw for a Hail Mary attempt when their offensive line was in shambles,” Tafur wrote. “He is still getting in shape, coming back from a knee injury, and maybe he gets a chance at guard next season.”

Fluker has always been a massive offensive lineman at 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds. A torn meniscus he suffered in the offseason is likely playing a role in why it’s taking so long for him to back into shape. The Raiders offensive line issues aren’t totally resolved but the group has improved. There wasn’t really a need to keep Fluker around. Perhaps he’ll get another shot with the team next season when he’s fully back to form.

Trayvon Mullen Nearing Return

Las Vegas also announced that cornerback Trayvon Mullen is designated for return after a long stint on the Injured Reserve. He hurt his foot against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 and it’s been taking a while for him to recover. The Raiders would love to have him back as he’s their second-best outside cornerback next to Casey Hayward.

He has a 21-day practice window which means the team will need to decide if he’ll be ready to play in that time period. He’s returned to practice recently so he should be returning soon. It would give the defense a big boost if he could return before the Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

READ NEXT: Star WFT WR Would ‘Be a Raider’ if Not for Antonio Brown Trade

