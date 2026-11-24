After a tumultuous offseason led by eligibility issues, head coach Will Wade and LSU basketball currently sit at 6-0, are tied for the lead in the SEC standings, and are ranked 20th in the AP poll.

With the majority of their issues behind them, one remains: RJ Luis Jr.’s eligibility. Luis played in one game with the team, recording 11 points and 9 rebounds in 15 minutes of play. However, with ongoing issues and threats to kick LSU out of the SEC, the school president, Wade Rousse, announced that he asked Wade not to play Luis anymore.

With new developments of the SEC looking to expel LSU from the conference, Luis and his attorney announced that they will take action against the conference and its commissioner, Greg Sankey.

RJ Luis Jr’s Response to Eligibility Drama

Earlier today, ESPN posted the following:

“RJ Luis Jr. will sue the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages in the days ahead, his attorney told @MedcalfByESPN on Monday.”

Furthermore, Grant Chachere reports that Luis’ lawsuit is the result of the SEC failing to abide by a judge’s order granting him eligibility to play another season, despite his having previously signed a two-way contract with the NBA.

Timeline of RJ Luis Jr’s Playing Career

After high school, Luis began his collegiate career with the Massachusetts Minutemen under head coach Frank Martin. There, he played in 27 games (started 10) and averaged 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Following his freshman year, Luis transferred to St. John’s, where he played under legendary coach Rick Pitino. His first year with the team, he played in 23 games (started 10) and averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Going into his junior year, Luis stayed with Pitino and the Red Storm, and it greatly paid off. He averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Additionally, he was named the Big East Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American.

Then, Luis decided to take his talents to the NBA Draft. However, he wasn’t drafted, but signed with the Utah Jazz afterward. They shipped him off to the Boston Celtics via trade, who eventually waived him.

With no clear path forward, Luis intended to make a return to college basketball. However, it appears that he’ll have to pivot again.