Gavin Doty was always going to follow Gerry McNamara from Siena to Syracuse.

Doty was G-Mac’s most promising player for the Saints, and he’s also from Fulton, a town in Central New York maybe half an hour from SU.

The transfer wasn’t about Doty looking for a new home. He knew exactly where he belonged, and McNamara certainly wanted him to come along.

But since Doty’s arrival, things haven’t gone as smoothly as hoped.

Syracuse planned on Doty being one of its every-night starters and leaders on the court. It’s not yet clear that he can actually hold that role.

Gavin Doty Struggles Continue

Syracuse’s most recent game was Saturday when the Orange came from behind to avoid a massive upset loss to Lafayette.

SU trailed by double-digits in the second half before pulling out an 84-81 win in the end.

Doty didn’t play a huge role other than a couple of key hustle rebounds.

He finished with five points in 20 minutes. Doty shot 2-for-7 from the floor, including 1-for-5 from 3-point range, and didn’t get to the foul line. On multiple occasions, he shot a tricky stepback jumper from the midrange that didn’t seem like a great shot whether it went in or not.

Doty added three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Orange gave more guard minutes to three players off the bench: Kiyan Anthony, Ryan Moesch and Amarri Monroe — three of the most important parts of Syracuse’s comeback.

There have already been a couple games in which Anthony seemed to take time from Doty. The Siena transfer hasn’t yet shown he deserves to play massive minutes.

What’s Next?

Syracuse plays on Wednesday at home against Albany. The Great Danes are the kind of team that Doty should have an absolute field day against.

Coming off the near-upset, McNamara will likely have the Orange supremely focused on avoiding any such repeat performances.

And it’s very likely he’ll have had a conversation with Doty, too, to try and bring back the confidence he knows Doty has from making the NCAA Tournament a year ago with Siena.

Syracuse needs Doty, even if it’s in a lesser role than originally imagined. Maybe they have to change up how they use him, but one way or the other, Syracuse won’t quite reach whatever its ceiling is without Doty elevating his game in a better direction.