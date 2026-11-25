The college basketball world is in the middle of Feast Week. Virginia is taking on Marquette at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Virginia leads 25-23 at the half, but the players will have to stay in the locker room a little longer.

A roof leak has delayed the game. Water was seen falling around the half-court line, and players won’t be able to take the court until the leak is fixed.

The Marquette Men’s Basketball page wrote on X at 1:20 p.m. ET that there is a leak in the ballroom ceiling.

“The start of the second half is currently DELAYED due to a leak in the ballroom ceiling here at the Battle 4 Atlantis.”

Shelby Dermer, who covers Xavier and is also at the tournament, wrote on X that it is pouring outside and that they have towels drying at halfcourt.

“10-minute delay for the start of Marquette/Virginia second half in Nassau because of a leaky roof. It’s pouring outside. They have towels at halfcourt drying the court,” Dermer wrote.

Virginia men’s basketball updated at 1:53 p.m. that the delay has been extended by 30 minutes.

This article will be updated with more information.