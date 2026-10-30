Latest Robbie Avila Update on Playing This Season for St. Louis Creates Delay

The St. Louis Billikens are hoping to have Robbie Avila on the floor for them again this season.

Of course, who wouldn’t want that? Well, the Billikens’ opponents, to be sure. But for St. Louis, it’s clear and obvious that having Avila on their team makes them a whole heck of a lot better. He’s one of the most impactful players in college basketball.

It’s just not a sure thing that St. Louis will actually have him to play.

Avila is in the same kind of eligibility pursuit that a lot of college hoopers are, where they would’ve previously exhausted their eligibility but new rules governing that for younger players are having the older guys going to court (not basketball, but legal) to try to earn another year.

The Billikens are far from the only program dealing with the uncertainty of the court system with the season due to start very soon.

Avila’s status did get an update on Friday, though.

Is Robbie Avila Playing This Season?

Robbie Avila’s latest status update leaves it up in the air whether he’ll play this season.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Avila is eligible but has a court case set for Nov. 4, and the Billikens are going to wait until after that ruling to proceed with actually playing Avila if he remains eligible.

St. Louis opens against Lehigh on Monday, Nov. 2 — so Avila will miss that game, and then the Billikens will see what the scoop is.

Saint Louis big man Robbie Avila will sit the opener Monday against Lehigh, Josh Schertz told @thefieldof68. Avila is currently eligible, but has another court case set for Nov. 4. They will wait for the result before playing Avila in games. The Billikens will face Missouri on Nov. 6. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 30, 2026

It seems St. Louis has decided there isn’t enough value for playing Avila for one game and then learning he’s not eligible — especially if that has any retroactive implications.

Instead, the Billikens will let an upcoming ruling make the call since it’s so close to happening anyway.

If the ruling goes in Avila’s favor, he’d miss just one game.

Robbie Avila Stats

The 6-foot-10 Avila was the 2025-26 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 41.0% from 3-point range.

He’s got an incredible game that could be compared at least stylistically to Nikola Jokic in the NBA.

Avila doesn’t jump well or move particularly quickly, but he sees the game three steps ahead of anyone else and has the skill and touch to both score and distribute at a super high level because of that.

If St. Louis has Avila, it’ll feel like it not only can make the NCAA Tournament but even win games once there. The Billikens will have to wait and see what happens, because it has a lot of impact on their season ahead.