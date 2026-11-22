SYRACUSE — The moment that will stick with me from an in-person look at Syracuse on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome won’t show up in the box score or the highlight reel.

It was when freshman big man Abdramane Siby made one of a number of game-changing plays in the second half as a surprise spark — this time winning a held ball with the possession arrow favoring the Orange — and proceeded to get so excited that he tossed the basketball backward over his head with such force that he had no idea where it was heading.

It landed a few rows deep into the courtside seats under the basket, surely a technical foul to ruin his great play.

Except Siby reacted with such immediate shock and apology toward the referee standing right next to him that he somehow avoided the tech. Good news, because he had a lot still to do.

Siby played the final 14 minutes and 34 seconds on Saturday against Lafayette. At one point in the second half, Syracuse trailed Lafayette by 14 points.

But by the end of the game, with Siby influencing the outcome more than anyone expected, Syracuse had escaped with an 84-81 win.

The Orange may not have expected to be in such a dogfight with the Leopards. Once they were, Siby saved the day.

Abdramane Siby’s Heroic Day

Siby had played 51 minutes total through five games.

He topped his season average just in the second half on Saturday. He was Syracuse’s third center into the game, not playing until McNamara decided that it couldn’t hurt to try him about five minutes into the second half.

Siby brought length to Syracuse’s press. He brought a lob threat and a rebounding weapon near the rim.

And he brought a youthful exuberance, thrust into a crucial role for the first time in an SU uniform, feeding off the crowd and his teammates.

Siby finished with nine points, three rebounds, two steals and a block, and even that doesn’t tell the story.

Syracuse wouldn’t have won without huge buckets from Ryan Moesch, Kiyan Anthony and Amari Monroe. But the Orange also wouldn’t have won without Siby.

Luke Wilson’s Joy

The center that sat the final 14:34 of this game was Syracuse’s starter, Luke Wilson.

But each time Siby did something notable, Wilson got more and more excited. He appeared to be the happiest person in the building to see Siby succeed.

On this day, that has to be SU’s takeaway.

The Orange entered this matchup as 25-point favorites. It was supposed to be a non-conference cruise control kind of game.

Instead, for much of the afternoon, Lafayette looked like it would pull off one of the biggest wins in the history of its program.

The Leopards were stifled by Siby, who brought joy to his Syracuse teammates, energy to the SU faithful and a smile to his own face.

The native of Mali is a long way from home. But all it takes is one stint like this to endear yourself for a long time to those in Syracuse Orange.

Siby, the guy so thrilled to be contributing that he tossed the basketball somewhere behind him without even thinking about it, stole the hearts of SU fans on Saturday. It was the kind of contribution that those who were there to witness it won’t soon forget, and neither will he.