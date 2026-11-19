Gerry McNamara could’ve been mad about the scoreboard.

Syracuse’s first-year head coach had just watched his Orange struggle to pull away from the Ivy League’s Cornell Big Red on Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game eventually finished 91-82, but the margin had been closer pretty much the entire night as SU couldn’t pull away.

McNamara, though, first in his postgame interview on ACC Network and then in his press conference, wasn’t mad about the score.

He respects Cornell’s program and the way they play. They push the pace, shoot lots of 3-pointers, cut backdoor and sub frequently. It’s not a style Syracuse will see a lot.

McNamara was upset after the game, though — that’s for sure. It was just about attitude and energy, not about the scoreboard.

Gerry McNamara’s Postgame Message

McNamara’s postgame sequence took him first to the ACC Network broadcast table, where he expressed some positive feelings and some negative feelings.

From there, he headed to the locker room to check on his team before going to his postgame press conference.

McNamara didn’t like what he saw in the locker room.

At his press conference, he had this to say:

“I’m very angry at some of the faces that I look at in the locker room. I didn’t like our energy, our attitudes. I felt like there was a little sulking going on.”

It’s clear that McNamara is no-nonsense in this regard.

“I won’t have it,” McNamara said of the bad vibes. “If you have it, you won’t be on the court.”

Raising Syracuse Belief

McNamara’s attitude about his team is part of what has Syracuse’s fanbase excited about what he can bring to the Orange.

Syracuse is on what would’ve previously been an unfathomable NCAA Tournament drought of half a decade, and it’s McNamara’s job to fix that.

Results haven’t been perfect to begin this season, but it’s a process, and McNamara clearly has a vision for how he wants this to work. If it all comes together, G-Mac could have Syracuse trending upward again as a program sooner rather than later.