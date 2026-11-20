Friday’s win against Oklahoma State has put Minnesota men’s basketball in an enviable spot.

The Golden Gophers have now reeled off six straight wins. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Minnesota finds itself ranked during next week’s men’s college basketball AP Poll.

Following the victory over Oklahoma State, head coach Niko Medved provided an update for one of Minnesota’s most important players.

Will Cade Tyson Play for Minnesota?

Prior to this season, Cade Tyson was expected to play a major role for the Gophers. However, the senior has had difficulty gaining eligibility to play.

Tyson’s federal lawsuit in Colorado initially granted him a preliminary injunction against the NCAA. In theory, that would open up a pathway towards participating in college basketball this season.

Unfortunately for the Gophers, that decision was reversed by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on November 6th.

Last Friday, Tyson joined 44 other plaintiffs in an Indiana state court civil case filed against the NCAA. The plaintiffs are requesting a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

A decision is tentatively set for the morning of Monday, November 23rd.

Following the win over Oklahoma State, Minnesota head coach Niko Medved shared an update with Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman:

“I hope it happens. It’s kind of embarrassing for the sport,” Medved told Goodman.

“It would be a huge boost for our team to get him back…We’ll see what happens on Monday. He’s such an unbelievable kid,” said Medved. “He’s been practicing with us every day…so we’d love to have him back, and hopefully that happens next week.”

Medved’s confirmation that Tyson is practicing with the team is worth noting. It shouldn’t take the senior much time to get re-acclimated with the Gophers if he does get back on the court.

Cade Tyson Stats

When active, Cade Tyson is a proven Big Ten difference-maker.

Last season, as a transfer from North Carolina, the big man put up some impressive stats. Through 32 games, he averaged a team-leading 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Gophers.

A floor-spacing threat, Tyson connected on 50.0% of his field goal attempts during his junior season. In addition, he knocked down 41.3% of his three-point attempts.

At 6’7″ and 200 pounds, the power forward offers positional versatility in the front court for Medved. Minnesota already wields one of college basketball’s taller rosters, but extra height is never a bad thing.

Minnesota Basketball Upcoming Schedule

The Gophers, even without Tyson, have still managed to win games. Friday’s contest with Oklahoma State represents their second victory over a high-major opponent.

Minnesota’s next two games will come against a pair of intriguing non-conference opponents. Medved’s crew will battle Utah on Sunday before a date with Cal on November 28th.

After that, things will get much more difficult. Minnesota begins Big Ten play with a pair of marquee matchups: at #2 Michigan State and home vs. #10 Illinois.

In games against any conference rival, let alone a title contender, it helps to have your best players available. Medved and Minnesota are hoping that’s the case for Cade Tyson.