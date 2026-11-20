There are times in a basketball player’s career when a decision has to be made — sink, or swim.

This is one of those times for Syracuse sophomore Kiyan Anthony, the son of the legendary Carmelo Anthony.

Kiyan began his second college season quite well, showing off a scoring efficiency he hadn’t displayed as a freshman. Through four games, he had been one of Syracuse’s best players.

In game five, a nine-point win over Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday night, Kiyan was benched.

Head coach Gerry McNamara didn’t play Anthony for a single second in the second half.

Instead, he stood on the sideline, sat on the bench, stared at the court, could only watch. Kiyan had a towel on his head or around his neck most of the time.

He left the locker room before reporters were allowed to enter, and so no one has heard from Kiyan on this yet.

Fans also speculated that McNamara’s postgame message about “sulking” may have applied, at least in part, to Kiyan.

Regardless, that’s one night, a tough one but just one. It’s what comes next that could define Kiyan’s career.

Kiyan Anthony at Career Pivot Point

This is the time that Kiyan Anthony can show everyone who he really is.

It’s easy to be in good spirits in good times, but what do you do in tough times?

Kiyan dealt with plenty of adversity as a freshman, struggling to totally adjust to the college game. This is different. He had shown himself to be crucial to Syracuse, but rough defensive effort in the first half against Cornell led to McNamara sending a message by benching him.

Sink, and take a bad attitude into future games. Or swim, and learn from the benching to be better at both ends of the floor.

McNamara almost surely will give Kiyan great chances to bounce back. It’s up to Kiyan to take them.

Syracuse Schedule: What’s Next?

Syracuse remains home for its next game.

The Orange host Lafayette on Saturday at 2 p.m. It’s another game SU will be expected to win.

It’s worth keeping a close eye on Kiyan Anthony. If he locks in, particularly defensively, that’s a good sign for the steps he can take in his career at Syracuse going forward.