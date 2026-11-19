As much as a hype machine can arrive for a Siena basketball freshman, the hype machine has arrived for Tim Ibukunoluwa.

The frosh from Australia has already proven to be a star in the making for the Saints, and he faced his toughest test yet on Wednesday night.

Siena was at Madison Square Garden to take on St. John’s, coached by the Hall of Famer Rick Pitino.

The Johnnies got the better of the scoreboard in a 119-72 rout, but an interesting component of the matchup came afterward, when Pitino was asked about Ibukunoluwa.

Ibukunoluwa had scored 16 points in the game, showing himself comfortable in such an environment. Pitino was impressed and had a message for the youngster.

Rick Pitino Message for Tim Ibukunoluwa

Pitino’s main theme to Ibukunoluwa was to not transfer after a single season.

Pitino knows there will be plenty of suitors. He sees value in Ibukunoluwa getting a second season at Siena, and Pitino referenced his recent time as Iona’s head coach with two future NBA players who eventually transferred up and made it to the league, but not right away.

This was Pitino’s full message, via Siena beat writer Mark Singelais:

“I think he’s a really good talent, has great potential. I think he should stay at Siena, to develop in a great system, because he’s playing like a point forward, and not worry about leaving. Because he can go somewhere next year, think he’s gonna make a lot more money and not play and really hinder his development. So, you know, like Walter Clayton and Dannis Jenkins at Iona with me, they developed in a couple of years, and look where they’re at now. So I think he just needs to continue his development, and then who knows after his sophomore year what he is.”

Pitino makes a reasonable point about Ibukunoluwa’s usage. He can be the star of the show at Siena, which can help develop a well-rounded skillset.

If he moved too high up the ladder all at once, Ibukunoluwa would risk stunting his development.

Tim Ibukunoluwa Future

The truth is that it’s so early in the season that it’s hard to know what Ibukunoluwa might do by the end of the year.

It’d be fascinating at some point to know if he had Pitino’s message relayed to him. Pitino has seen it all in this sport, and if someone’s opinion could have value, it would be his.

Siena is just starting a new year after the departure of their previous head coach, Gerry McNamara, but Ibukunoluwa is the kind of guy you can build around — if he stays.