SYRACUSE — All eyes were on Kiyan Anthony on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse head coach Gerry McNamara had benched him for the entire second half earlier in the week against Cornell. Anthony isn’t a starter, but how long would he remain on the bench to begin Saturday’s clash with Lafayette?

The answer was only about four minutes, as G-Mac quickly turned to Carmelo’s son with Syracuse finding itself in an unexpected dogfight against the Leopards.

But that was only part of the question-and-answer process here.

It wasn’t just about when Syracuse would put Kiyan into the game. It was about how Kiyan would respond once on the floor.

Would the benching change things? Turns out that Syracuse needed the answer to be yes, and it almost wasn’t.

Slow Start

Kiyan didn’t have a great start in the first half against Lafayette — and neither did Syracuse, which trailed at halftime.

On one play, Kiyan was caught ball-watching and gave up a backdoor layup, just like he had done against Cornell a couple times.

And on one trip to the foul line, all Kiyan could do was split his free throws.

Carmelo sat at the scorer’s table near the end Syracuse was shooting toward in the first half, and he gestured to get SU to play faster, but nothing the Orange did in the first half was working, including for Kiyan.

Clutch Comeback

Syracuse fell behind by double-digits in the second half, and McNamara had no choice, particularly with guard Garwey Dual out injured — Kiyan had to go back in, and SU likely wouldn’t win unless he figured things out.

Kiyan proceeded to finish as a plus-18 on the day, the best Syracuse player in plus-minus in a game the Orange came back to win 84-81.

He had 13 points on 3-for-11 shooting, including 1-for-5 from 3, while making 6-of-8 foul shots. Kiyan also had three steals, two assists, a block and a rebound.

Kiyan was key in Syracuse’s press, which hounded Lafayette into mistakes.

And at the end of one frantic pressing sequence, Kiyan decided it would be a good time to drill his only 3-pointer of the afternoon — stepping into a shot at the top of the key in rhythm and knocking it down.

That pulled Syracuse within 52-48 with 11 minutes to go, and that was the moment when the comeback really felt on. The Dome faithful were finally loud and energized.

Kiyan hadn’t been the only player to make that happen, but he was a big part of it — quite the emphatic response from him after his mid-week benching.