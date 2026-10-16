NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Fifth-Year Eligibility Fight as College Basketball Faces Uncertainty

The NCAA is in the headlines right now as they sue Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. The lawsuit stems from DeWine’s executive order allowing a fifth year of eligibility in Ohio. This is a huge deal as the season is approaching and could shape a lot of teams this year.

NCAA Has a New Rule: Five Seasons in Five Years

Getty DAYTON, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: Javon Bennett #0 of the Dayton Flyers attempts a shot while being guarded by Robert McCray V #6 and Kobe MaGee #5 of the Florida State Seminoles in the second half at UD Arena on December 16, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This past June, the NCAA brought in a new rule to ensure that athletes can only play for up to five years. The problem that the Ohio governor is having is that this rule excludes anyone who graduated from high school in 2022. Several players are fighting for a fifth year of eligibility.

Filip Borovicanin from Xavier, MJ Collins from Cincinnati, and Javon Bennett from Gonzaga are all involved. Thanks to Governor DeWine’s executive order, all three of those players are currently able to play. The NCAA is now trying to fight the executive order issued by DeWine.

NCAA Vs. DeWine: Both Sides of the Story

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: Filip Borovicanin #4 of the Xavier Musketeers dribbles against Braylon Mullins #24 of the Connecticut Huskies during the first half of the 2026 Big East Men’s Tournament – Quarterfinal game at Madison Square Garden on March 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The NCAA argues that the rule creates an unfair advantage. By allowing the high school class of 2022 to play a fifth year, the incoming freshmen don’t get a chance. Younger players could lose roster spots or struggle to find playing time. The roster changes because the class of 2022 unexpectedly returns for another year.

Governor DeWine, on the other hand, feels differently. In his eyes, if you’re going to allow a fifth year of eligibility already, why not start with the 2022 class? He sees it as unfair and unethical. He’s fighting to give those athletes one more year of playing college basketball.

How College Basketball Could Change

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: MJ Collins #2 of the Utah State Aggies dunks the ball against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The world of college basketball could change heavily depending on the ruling. Players transferring, having to get cut without getting a chance, and teams becoming a serious championship threat. Look at a player like Denzel Aberdeen, who was given a temporary injunction to be able to play. Now, with him, the Florida Gators become a serious championship contender.

The young players who had a chance to play valuable minutes won’t even get an opportunity this season. Talented players will be stuck at the end of the bench, and some of those were probably even promised a lot of minutes.

What the NCAA Wants

The NCAA is looking to the federal courts to block all injunctions and dismiss antitrust and contract lawsuits. There is no federal mandate granting a fifth year, so athletes are filing lawsuits within their individual states and counties.

This is an ongoing battle that could last a while. The NCAA is trying to crack down on players playing longer than 4-5 years. Players are suing the NCAA over and over again because they want extra years of eligibility. As of right now, it’s an unresolved issue, one that we may not see resolved for a long time.