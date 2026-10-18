Providence Miles Byrd Dominates defensively

Providence Miles Byrd led a dominant defense to an 87-64 win over Pittsburgh. Byrd had 17 points and 7 rebounds but didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. However, it was his defense that was impressive. He finished the game with five steals and two blocks in the blowout win.

Providence Miles Byrd, Defense to Offense

Getty SPOKANE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 24: Miles Byrd #21 of the San Diego State Aztecs blocks a shot against Bez Mbeng #2 of the Yale Bulldogs during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 24, 2024 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Byrds play on the defensive end is big for Providence. His five steals are the type of thing that gives opposing teams fear. The opposition has to constantly worry about where Byrd might be. Even when they throw it in the post the bigs are not safe. His steals cause havoc all around the court.

Byrd’s defensive pressure helped create transition opportunities for Providence. The Friars had 19 fast break points today. Not only was he effective by his steals, but he also showed his ability to block shots. His five steals and two blocks show that he is all over the place and has a quick reaction time.

Byrd was Effective on the Offensive End Too

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Miles Byrd #21 of the San Diego State Aztecs dunks past Nique Clifford #10 of the Colorado State Ramsduring the first half of a game at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on January 14, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Byrd also was able to put up 17 points in the game. It wasn’t an efficient shooting game, but he showed how good his offense could potentially be. He knocked down four threes showcasing his touch. His rebounding was on display too grabbing seven boards.

Byrd had an all-around game against the Panthers. He can do it on both ends of the floor which makes him extremely valuable at a run to make the March Madness tournament. His overall production is important for the Friars and they will need him to be consistent this year.

Providence Calling Card Could be Defense

Getty DAYTON, OHIO – MARCH 18: Miles Byrd #21 of the San Diego State Aztecs blocks the shot of Ven-Allen Lubin #22 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 18, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Providence has a chance to make their calling card on the defensive end all season. They have the players and talent to consistently generate turnovers and fast break points. They managed to have 19 fast break points against a well coached team. Byrd won the 2025-26 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year at San Diego State.

If Byrd and the other guards need to constantly put pressure on opposing guards. They could potentially be up there as one of the best defensive teams in the country. Byrd already gave a small sample of what he is capable of. If he is playing defense like that it will make the other players want to follow him.

This performance by Byrd gives Providence fans hope that they’re going into a good season. The real test of how good this defense is will be coming up soon in the regular season. Byrd’s performance was very impressive, and now fans want to see if he can do it in the actual season. He looks like a really good player and Providence fans should be happy they have him.