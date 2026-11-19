Kiyan Anthony has had a revival to start this season for the Syracuse Orange. After a freshman season of inefficiency and uncertainty about his viability as a high-major player, Carmelo’s son was great in SU’s first four games this campaign.

And then came Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome against the Cornell Big Red, a trap game against a sneaky-good Ivy League program with a potent, fast-paced, cut-heavy offense.

Kiyan wasn’t given a single second on the court in the second half.

He spent most of his time with a towel either around his neck or atop his head, seemingly knowing his chances of getting in the game were declining by the second.

Syracuse held off the upset bid, and head coach Gerry McNamara will be hoping his lesson sinks in with Kiyan.

Why Syracuse Benched Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan’s defense wasn’t good enough in the first half for McNamara to trust him in a close game in the second half.

Multiple times, Anthony was caught ball-watching and got beat on backdoor cuts.

Against a Cornell offense that’s all about pace, space and movement, Syracuse couldn’t afford lapses on that end of the floor.

McNamara said in a postgame TV interview with the ACC network broadcast that included Jim Boeheim as the color commentator that he simply stuck with guys in the second half who he felt were getting it done on defense.

Boeheim agreed that Kiyan just hadn’t been sharp enough defensively early in the game to play later on.

Lessons Learned?

Boeheim also made the point during his postgame commentary that a game like this could help Syracuse more than a 40-point blowout.

It’s not that SU wants to be firing at less than full capacity, but the reality is that there’ll always be off nights, and they’re a chance to learn lessons.

Kiyan specifically can learn lessons about defense, but there are opportunities for the Orange to grow all over the floor.

Sometimes when an opponent is insanely overmatched, those lessons aren’t learned.

Cornell showed Syracuse some of its flaws. It’ll be up to the Orange to figure out how to address them going forward.