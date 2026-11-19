Garwey Dual has spent his college basketball career looking for a home.

The lanky guard may have finally found one at Syracuse University with the Orange.

Dual had played four solid games to begin the season, but it was on Wednesday night at home against the pesky Cornell Big Red that Dual was needed at a high level for the first time.

And when his number was called on this night, Dual delivered over and over.

He scored a career-high college points total, coming at his fourth different school in four years.

Dual was also efficient and involved his teammates while being a menace defensively.

Without Dual, Syracuse probably gets upset by Cornell. With him, they improved to 3-2 on the season.

Garwey Dual Stats

Dual was the best player on the floor for most of Syracuse’s win over Cornell.

He finished with 20 points on a ridiculous 8-for-9 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, as well as 2-for-2 from the foul line.

Dual added eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block. He turned the ball over twice.

He also swished a difficult, quick-release 3-pointer late in the game after a bad possession to rescue the Orange from disaster as Cornell was getting closer.

On a night when Ryan Moesch struggled to make an impact, and in which Kiyan Anthony didn’t play in the second half, new SU head coach Gerry McNamara needed Dual to deliver, and he did.

Garwey Dual Career Timeline

Dual is playing with his fourth school in four years.

He began his collegiate journey at Providence in 2023-24, and he got one start.

Dual became a more regular starter in 2024-25 at Seton Hall, but the Pirates had a rough season.

For 2025-26, Dual joined McNeese, and they won the Southland Conference Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.

With McNeese, Dual was fifth in the Southland Conference in assists per game (4.3) and totaled 56 steals for the season, third in the conference. When McNeese took on No. 1 Michigan during the year, Dual had 15 points and five rebounds.

Dual transferred once more for this season, and McNamara — who has said he followed Dual dating back to high school — brought him aboard.

Ironically, Dual is the classic guard type that would’ve been great at the top of Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone. On Wednesday night, though, Boeheim was doing color commentary and praising Dual for his man-to-man defense in McNamara’s system.

There will be bigger games ahead, but Dual showed SU can rely on him.