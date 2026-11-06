Syracuse’s Kiyan Anthony Breakout Continues

It’s important to take what Kiyan Anthony is doing right now with a grain of salt. Syracuse isn’t exactly taking on ACC foes.

New Haven and Central Connecticut State are the kinds of games a team schedules to make sure they feel good about themselves to start the year.

At least for Carmelo’s son, it’s working.

Kiyan has played two great games off the Orange bench to begin the year. It’s the kind of start that could, if used correctly, propel SU’s current Anthony into a key role for the entire season.

It wasn’t certain that Kiyan would even get this much action. He was so poor in the exhibition games that it wouldn’t have been surprising if Syracuse hardly turned to him in the early going.

But it’s clear that new head coach Gerry McNamara — who played with ‘Melo on the national title team — knew he needed to give Kiyan a chance to figure it out. And at least two games into the season, ‘Melo’s son is putting in some work.

Kiyan Anthony Stats

On Monday, Kiyan wasn’t quite as efficient, but he scored 17 points with three rebounds and three assists against New Haven.

Then on Thursday, Kiyan shot 6-for-10 from the floor, including 1-for-2 from 3-point range, as well as making 1-of-2 free throws.

That gave him 14 points in 18 minutes. Anthony also grabbed four rebounds and dished out one assist.

What’s Next for Syracuse?

The real tests are coming soon for Kiyan and the Orange.

On Monday, they go to Bloomington to take on Indiana in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 15, they’ll take on Rick Pitino and his ranked St. John’s team.

Those are two games that will reveal what’s for real about this Syracuse team. Are the new players in the starting lineup ready for this level? Is ‘Melo’s son improved enough to compete with teams like that?

The Orange made an improvement from game one to game two. That much was clear.

But it’ll be in games three and four, against Indiana and St. John’s, where SU will reveal the level of team it really is. And it’s exactly the stage Kiyan Anthony needs to prove that this breakout is legitimate.