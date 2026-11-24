University of Miami senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has been named one of seven finalists for the Pop Warner College Football Award on Tuesday morning. The Pop Warner Award, established in 2010, honors student-athletes who excel in athletics, academics, and community service.

It’s no surprise that Fletcher is a finalist for this award. Earlier this year, he was a semifinalist for the 2026 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, was named to the 2025 CSC Academic All-American Second Team for his academic excellence in his sport administration major, is a 3x All-ACC Academic Team member (2023, 2024, 2025), and has been recognized for ongoing South Florida outreach, including organizing Thanksgiving meal drives for local families and participating in youth football camps and mentorship programs.

As a Hurricanes team captain, Fletcher ranks fifth in Miami program history with 2,913 career rushing yards, and holds the school record with 39 career rushing touchdowns (42 total touchdowns).

Fletcher would be the second Hurricane to receive this award, following Braxton Berrios in 2017. The winner of the Pop Warner College Football Award will be named on December 9 at the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Charlotte, NC.