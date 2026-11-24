The New England Patriots moved on from Stefon Diggs after a productive season.

Mike Vrabel is standing by that decision.

Asked Tuesday whether he had any regrets about letting the veteran receiver go, the Patriots coach gave a direct answer.

“We don’t have any regrets. We don’t have the luxury of having hindsight,” Vrabel said, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

New England released Diggs in March, ending his stay after one season. He had given the Patriots both a reliable target and an experienced voice during their run to the Super Bowl.

Patriots’ Decision on Stefon Diggs Has Fared Poorly

Diggs snagged 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games for New England in 2025. Those numbers made the decision to cut him worth examining, even with the financial effects.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported in March that the move stemmed from finances. Another $6 million in Diggs’ contract was approaching its guarantee date.

His deal also had a sharp increase in its salary cap charge. Boston.com reported that Diggs counted $10.5 million against the cap in his lone Patriots season, with that figure set to climb to $26.5 million in 2026.

Thus, New England had to think about another season of Diggs against a much larger commitment.

Keeping a productive player can hold an opportunity cost, as cutting him places more pressure on the replacements to justify the savings.

Vrabel had responded to a possible reunion in June. At the time, he expressed appreciation for Diggs while saying the Patriots were comfortable with their receiver room.

“Right now, I don’t think that’s something that we’re exploring but I would never say no,” Vrabel said, per Boston.com.

Tuesday’s answer was firmer. Months after making the move, it’s obvious Vrabel won’t budge.

Diggs’ Leadership Is Part of the Patriots Debate

One of the harder parts of replacing Diggs doesn’t have to do with the stat sheet.

NBC Sports Boston recently examined the decision and questioned whether the Patriots overestimated their remaining leadership. The analysis highlighted the energy and credibility Diggs brought to the locker room.

It also noted that Romeo Doubs had underperformed before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, making it interesting to revisit New England’s offseason choices at receiver.

Diggs, as of late, continues to contribute for the Washington Commanders. He caught four passes for 45 yards in Monday’s 22-20 victory over Cincinnati, according to NFL.com’s game log.

A single game doesn’t determine if the Patriots made the right call.

Neither can a comparison of receiving yards fully measure what a veteran brings to a team.

But the lingering thought for New England is whether the players it retained and acquired can replace the full package Diggs had.

Even if Vrabel has come to terms with failure relating to the offseason acquisitions, he’s sticking to the script.