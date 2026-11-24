Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka shared his “championship mindset” after suffering a brutal KO loss at UFC Qatar.

Prochazka was brutally knocked out for the second straight fight when Navajo Stirling touched his chin and put his lights out in the main event of UFC Qatar. That ends what has been a terrible 2026 for Prochazka, who was also knocked out earlier in the year at UFC 327 by Carlos Ulberg.

Despite the setbacks, though, Prochazka is not giving up.

Jiri Prochazka Vows to Keep Going

In a social media post, Prochazka vowed to keep going in the wake of his latest knockout loss.

“If I have to lose to see the things clearly, I accept. Accept the lesson, but always get up. Champion mindset. To all stay (expletive) positive and understand that all here is a free choice. Be above I am accepting to feel this (expletive), and that gives me hope, believe and bright light to go through this. I’ll make a post today,” Prochazka wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Jiri Prochazka?

After back-to-back brutal losses, the question is: what’s next for Prochazka?

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has spoken in the past about potentially dropping down in weight to 185 lbs, so it’s possible that now could be the right time for a middleweight run, since it will be difficult for him to make another run at light heavyweight given how his last two fights have gone.

The other option would be for Prochazka to move up to heavyweight and take a shot in the UFC’s heaviest weight class, where he would not have to cut any weight and could potentially have a stronger chin.

If he stays at light heavyweight, which is also possible, then former champ Jan Blachowicz recently called Prochazka out as he said that he would like to fight him. With both men coming off a knockout loss to Stirling, that’s a fight that makes a lot of sense.

So, we’ll see what’s next for Prochazka, but don’t count this man out despite things not having gone his way of late.