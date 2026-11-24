If you go back through the three seasons Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens played in Pittsburgh, you’d be hard-pressed to find any of the observers in the media or members of the organization calling the sometimes flighty star “sensitive.” Pickens was often followed around by a fleet of whispers and gossip about his work ethic and the seriousness with which he took his profession. That’s changed for Pickens since arriving in Dallas in 2025, as the Cowboys have repeatedly praised Pickens as a serious pro and an ideal teammate.

The Cowboys are in a bit of a delicate situation with Pickens of course, as he is playing on a $27 million franchise tag, a deal the team put in place rather than pay Pickens a long contract in the offseason.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones on George Pickens: “He’s Very Sensitive”

Now, though, the Cowboys are gearing up toward a decision on Pickens’ future this winter. He has appeared to warrant a major contract, especially with the way he has played in the last two weeks: 18 catches, 247 yards, four touchdowns. He has 57 catches and 780 yards this year, on pace to top the 1,200-yard mark for the second straight year.

But when speaking about Pickens this week, team owner Jerry Jones pointed out more about Pickens’ personality–going so far as to dub him “sensitive,” strangely enough–than about his physical talent.

Jerry Jones said of Pickens on Tuesday: ““I’d describe him as very genuine. I think he’s very sensitive, in a good way, about his relationships. To be a football player, you don’t have to be enjoyable to be around. On the other hand, you need to be a good teammate, no matter what your personality is. George has a very positive personality that really fits football and fits teammates. He has a respectful presence relative to coaching.

“You might say he’s a positive to be around relative to the game and the arduous part of the game. That’s a big plus. That’s a big plus. He’s not in any way a personality that you have to work through. Does he have as many issues as I’ve got? No, but he has a few. I say that in a positive way.”