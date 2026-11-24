For the first time in nearly two months, the Cincinnati Bengals will have to spend a week reflecting on a loss.

The Bengals saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Monday night, falling to the Washington Commanders, 22-20, on a last-second field goal.

While head coach Zac Taylor has come under scrutiny for his offensive approach in the final minutes, his message to the team behind closed doors revealed where his focus lies heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Veteran tight end Mike Gesicki offered some insight into Taylor’s postgame comments in a conversation with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

“We’re going to be in that situation again, and the stakes are going to be much higher,” Gesicki said, recounting Taylor’s message.

The tight end emphasized that everything the Bengals set out to accomplish this season remains within reach despite Monday night’s disappointing result.

It’s a telling message from a head coach whose team has considerably loftier aspirations than simply getting back to the postseason.

Mike Gesicki Defends Bengals’ Aggressive Offensive Approach

Gesicki played a significant role in putting the Bengals in position to win Monday night’s game, leading the team with 77 receiving yards on five catches.

His biggest contribution came on a 32-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that put Cincinnati comfortably within Evan McPherson’s field goal range.

With the Bengals trailing 19-17, Taylor elected to remain aggressive rather than prioritize running time off the clock.

An incomplete pass on second down followed by a sack on third down forced Cincinnati to settle for a 56-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining.

While many questioned Taylor’s decision after the loss, Gesicki defended the offensive philosophy that has made Cincinnati so dangerous this season.

“That’s who we’ve been,” Gesicki told FOX19’s Charlie Goldsmith. “That’s who we’ve been successful being. You can overanalyze it. Hindsight is 20-20. We are who we are.”

The Bengals had scored at least 31 points in each of their five consecutive victories entering Monday’s contest.

Bengals Have Little Room for Error in Tight AFC North Race

As much as Taylor’s message speaks to Cincinnati’s postseason aspirations, the Bengals still have plenty of work to do before they can start thinking about January football.

The loss to Washington dropped Cincinnati to 7-3, leaving the Bengals just one game ahead of both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings.

Beyond tightening the AFC North race, Monday’s loss dealt a significant blow to Cincinnati’s chances of securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bills, Broncos, Chiefs and Jaguars have a clearer path than Cincinnati, though there are still plenty of games left to determine seeding.

Cincinnati will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday before traveling to Cleveland for what could prove to be one of the most consequential games remaining on its regular-season schedule.

The Bengals will then return home to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

After missing the postseason in each of the previous three seasons, the Bengals are finally in a position where they control their own destiny heading into December.

How they respond to this loss might tell us a lot about what kind of team this is.