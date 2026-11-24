The Chicago Cubs signed one of the intriguing power bats in free agency, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Nov. 24, citing sources, that the Cubs have reached an agreement with Teruaki Sato on a six-year, $120 million contract.

In 2026 for the Hanshin Tigers, Sato captured the Central League Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.306), home runs (39), and RBIs (106). As a result, it’s no surprise that Chicago would want to add their bat to their lineup.

Despite the Cubs likely losing Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga, Chicago will still have a presence in the Japanese market with the reported signing of Sato, who will probably play right field and replace Suzuki.

With Sato now reportedly heading to the North Side of Chicago, MLB reporter Tom Verducci shared his thoughts on the Cubs’ latest move to bolster their lineup.

“It’s, to me, the best bat on the market because of the age and also, let’s not forget, I think the industry kind of missed the boat on Munetaka Murakami last year,” Verducci said during a Nov. 24 appearance on MLB Network. “It turned out that the questions about the swing-and-miss and whether he would translate to Major League velocity missed the mark a little bit, and I think that helps Sato’s market.

“He’s more of a, I think, a contact guy. There is some swing and miss there, but the power numbers are legit. Left-handed bat at 27. Again, I think that’s the best bat that was on the market out there. That’s no knock on guys like [Randy] Arozarena and Suzuki, but they’re in their 30s, and this game is going younger, and Soto is a nice buy for the Cubs.”

Are the Cubs Trying to Keep Pace With Brewers?

Moreover, Verducci spoke about whether the Sato and Trevor Rogers moves are to keep pace with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are coming off a World Series this past season.

“I definitely think that, but I think it’s more about just the roster openings that the Cubs had, with Happ and Suzuki at free agency,” Verducci added. “What, four starting pitchers hitting free agency as well? There is a lot of need there besides trying to keep up with the Brewers.

“This team is built to win now. There’s no retrenching with the Cubs. So you have to find major league quality, ready personnel to replace all the free agents that they’re losing.”

Jim Duquette Gets Blunt on Teruaki Sato Heading to Chicago

Meanwhile, Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM also shared his thoughts on the Cubs making the aggressive move to land Sato on top of the Rogers signing.

“He did have the ability to play third or the outfield,” Duquette said in a Nov. 24 video. “If you kind of look at his numbers, he’s not as much swing-and-miss as Murakami. He doesn’t have quite as much contact as [Kazuma] Okamoto. I’m kind of interested to see what the power and the strikeout rate probably look like in the middle of those two guys moving forward.

“We’ll have to wait and see on that. He’s a high-profile player. He’s been a really good player in the NPB. So for the Cubs to go that aggressive, yeah, two guys, they filled two needs, and they have a lot more needs to fill, but those are two major signings for them.”