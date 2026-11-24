Apparently, a check for $108,087.67 isn’t enough to put an end to one of NASCAR’s ongoing legal battles.

Spire Motorsports has returned the six-figure check Joe Gibbs Racing sent in an attempt to resolve a countersuit between the two organizations, according to a Nov. 24 report from Motorsport.com’s Matt Weaver.

Spire is now seeking more than the original sum. The organization also wants its legal fees covered and JGR to defend itself against a countersuit it spent months arguing had no merit.

The latest development has generated plenty of conversation among NASCAR fans on social media, with some applauding Spire’s decision and others growing increasingly tired of the legal back-and-forth.

NASCAR Fans Take Sides After Spire Returns Six-Figure Check

There was no shortage of opinions in the replies to Weaver’s report on X.

Several fans backed Spire Motorsports’ decision to return the money, arguing that Joe Gibbs Racing should have to defend its position rather than simply write a check.

“Good for them,” one fan wrote, later adding, “Fight fire with fire.”

“JGR legal team is awful,” another commented.

Others questioned Spire’s decision to turn down the money and prolong the legal proceedings. Some directed their criticism squarely at Spire, while others took issue with how both organizations have handled the dispute.

“This whole thing is a really bad look for both teams,” one fan wrote.

Another suggested the matter could have been resolved long before reaching this point.

“The lawyers are laughing at their clients,” the fan concluded.

The responses were particularly telling given that the latest development involved an attempt to resolve the countersuit rather than another new allegation. Even an effort to bring part of the dispute to an end has become a point of contention.

Some NASCAR Fans Are Ready to Move On

Perhaps the most interesting reaction to Tuesday’s news came from fans who didn’t seem particularly interested in picking a side.

For them, the novelty of watching two NASCAR Cup Series organizations battle in court has worn off.

“Is this all being written by soap opera writers. Because it sure seems like it,” one fan commented.

Another expressed frustration over the timing of the dispute, contrasting the six-figure financial disagreement with the everyday expenses facing families ahead of Thanksgiving.

It’s hardly the offseason conversation NASCAR fans would have envisioned between two of the sport’s prominent organizations.

With the 2026 season in the books, attention would ordinarily be turning toward driver changes, new crew chief pairings and preparations for Daytona in February.

Instead, Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports are still making headlines away from the racetrack.

And judging by Tuesday’s reactions, some fans have already heard enough.