UFC light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling is being questioned for not calling for a title shot after his big win at UFC Qatar.

Stirling knocked out Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Qatar to move to 7-0 inside the Octagon. Yet, when he had his chance to call out his teammate, UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, during his post-fight interview, he passed on the opportunity to do so.

That’s a mistake, says UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier Questions Navajo Stirling’s Lack of Callout

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier openly questioned Stirling for not calling out Ulberg, and instead bringing up matchups against Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira as his next opponents.

“I have heard in circles that these two guys fighting would not be an issue, but then after that victory on Saturday, Navajo Stirling spoke about what’s next in a way that I did not really expect. I thought he would be more forward with the idea that he would fight the champion Ulberg when he returned for the title, teammate or not. Essentially, he’s saying he’s looking forward to massive fights, and he mentioned Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, because Pereira said he may come down (to light heavyweight). Pereira has goals of becoming the heavyweight champion. I know he said he would if need be, but right now his focus is just at heavyweight,” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Navajo Stirling then mentions Magomed Ankalaev, who for so long people have not wanted to fight, and when he did get the opportunity, he became the champ. Obviously, Pereira beats him, takes the belt back. Nobody wants to fight Ankalaev, but all of that to me is confusing. It’s all confusing because I will ask you guys as the consumer, as the fan, as the person that purchases the ticket, walks through the turnstile and goes in to watch the best fighters of the world: Are we sure that Navajo Stirling (is next in line)? Because right now when I look at that, it sounds to me like he’s saying, ”Give me a fight that makes me the No. 1 contender. Give me a fight that’s going to make me undeniable that I should be fighting for the championship.’ … Guys, are we confident that Navajo Stirling is not the No. 1 contender right now? Are we certain that after beating Jiri and Jan, and going 6-0 to start his UFC light heavyweight career, he’s not No. 1 contender right now? Can we say that with confident terms?”

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Carlos Ulberg Is Injured

Perhaps the reason why Stirling didn’t call out Ulberg is that he is currently injured, and we do not know when he will step back into the Octagon following his ACL injury suffered against Prochazka at UFC 327 earlier this year.

That being said, even without Ulberg having a clear return date, it still would have made more sense for Stirling to call him out now and figure things out later rather than not making the callout for Ulberg.