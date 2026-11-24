The New York Yankees could have another opportunity to land an upgrade behind and at the plate.

But as always, they’d need to be willing to part ways with someone to send a return package.

Perhaps two top prospects would do the trick?

Yankees Could Acquire Iván Herrera for 2 Top Prospects

Iván Herrera of the St. Louis Cardinals could be on the chopping block, and New York shouldn’t be hesitant to swoop in.

Christopher Kline of FanSided proposed a return package consisting of Carlos Lagrange (No. 3) and Ben Hess (No. 5).

Now, Kline understands the unfortunate reality of this deal — it’s unlikely to happen.

Nevertheless, a consideration never hurt anybody.

“Ivan Herrera has three years left on his contract,” Kline wrote. “He floats between DH and catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting .241 with 19 home runs and a .735 OPS last season. He’s only a year removed, however, from posting an .837 OPS with comparable power metrics.

“Herrera has a very advanced plate approach from the right-handed side, which the New York Yankees could use. He does not strike out much and he draws more than his share of walks, meaning a naturally inflated on-base percentage.”

Herrera earned his first MLB All-Star recognition this past season.

New York would send a young, promising duo to St. Louis, but shipping them out for Herrera might not be the most enticing opportunity.

Taking Stock of Herrera’s MLB Journey

Having just wrapped up his 2026 campaign, Herrera now has five years of MLB experience under his belt.

His entire career has been spent with the Cardinals after he made his debut on May 24, 2022.

By the end of his 2026 regular season, he was hitting .241/.353/.382 with a .735 OPS and 19 homers through 161 games.

During that period, he posted 26 doubles, one triple and 69 RBIs.

With St. Louis needing to bolster its starting rotation, the organization could be on board to try to strike a deal for New York’s Lagrange and Hess — both right-handed starters.

As for the Yankees, a boost on offense and behind the plate should never be entirely off the table.