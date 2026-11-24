Kevin Vallejos won’t beat UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in a fight, says Aljamain Sterling after their UFC Qatar fight.

Despite Vallejos defeating Sterling via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Qatar, Sterling doesn’t think that the young Argentine native will dethrone the champ.

Aljamain Sterling Questions Kevin Vallejos’s Chances Against the Champ

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Sterling questioned Vallejos’s chances to beat the champ, Volkanovski.

“I think Volk schools him, and I’m not saying that maliciously by any means. I just don’t see what he brings in terms of a skill set that would be problematic for Volk – especially what he did in his last performance, the way he did with Diego Lopes two times in a row, against a bigger, harder-hitting guy with a super granite chin in Diego Lopes,” Sterling said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“You can make an argument that because he fights similarly to (Ilia) Topuria, maybe he can catch him, but with the shorter reach and everything, I just don’t really see it. It’s not being a hater, it’s just looking at it and trying to be objective as possible. You barely squeak by me, who’s not a striker. Volk is a much better striker than I am.”

Alex Volkanovski Should Campaign for Justin Gaethje

In Sterling’s opinion, Volkanovski should campaign for Justin Gaethje instead in a superfight that would pit the UFC featherweight champion against the UFC lightweight champion, as he believes that Volkanovski needs a tougher challenge than Vallejos would be for him, in his opinion.

“I think after watching that fight, Volk is probably going to campaign even harder for the Gaethje fight because it’s probably a fight that entices him a bit more just based on the recent performances. I mean, that’s what I would do, and maybe Jean Silva fights Vallejos for the vacant title. I think that’s probably what’s going to happen. Again, if Vallejos gets the fight, congrats to him – make the most of it,” Sterling said.

“I just think that’s where I lean to. I don’t have a dog in the race. I like Volkanovski as a person. Kevin seems like a nice guy. But if I’m breaking down the fight as an analyst, I would just lean towards the guy that I think has the more proven track records against bigger guys, smaller guys and has pretty much had his way with everyone he’s fought.”