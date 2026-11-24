The Detroit Lions know better than most how quickly a moment of celebration can turn into a season-ending injury, with Aidan Hutchinson’s recent ACL injury still fresh in everyone’s mind. After what happened to the Pro Bowler, the wide receiver Jameson Williams raised concerns last Sunday during a celly. After reaching the end zone, an excited Williams attempted a front flip, which didn’t have a perfect landing. However, he stood up right away, erasing doubts about any leg injury like his teammate.

After Hutchinson got sidelined, Campbell requested his players not to backflip. However, Williams did a front flip, not a backflip celly, so he technically didn’t ignore the request. When the head coach appeared on 97.1 The Ticket’s Costa & Jensen with Heather show this morning, he brushed off Williams’ celebration with humor.

“Well, I said no backflips,” Campbell said. “Listen, I’ve got a million things going on. We’re trying to get this stuff schemed up and make sure that we’re right with everything, but no, all good.”

Alongside surprising everyone with the front flip celly, Williams put on an incredible performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging 4 receptions, 93 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown on a 57-yard throw from Jared Goff.

Jameson Williams Finds A Different Way To Celebrate After Dan Campbell’s Request

Early in the third quarter of the game, the Lions were leading 10-7 when Jared Goff threw an impressive 57-yard deep Ball downfield. Keeping his eyes on the ball, Williams showed excellent body control to read the pass over his shoulder, and after the catch, he cleared the Buccaneers secondary with his impressive acceleration to secure his only touchdown of the game.

After reaching the end zone, he launched himself into a front flip, landing uncomfortably. But it didn’t take him long to get back on his feet and then celebrate with his teammate. While the flip happened in the moment of excitement, the 25-year-old clarified after the game that it wasn’t a pre-planned celebration. As he had to think quickly of a unique celebration, he did the front flip after coach Campbell told players not to do backflips.

After already scoring 6 touchdowns and recording 611 receiving yards, Williams will get more opportunities for flashy celebrations down the line this season, and it remains to be seen whether another front flip celly remains on the table. Despite the concerns, Dan Campbell already made clear that he isn’t going to take the fun out of players’ celebrations.

Dan Campbell Refuses To Take The Fun Away From Lions Players Despite Injury Concerns

Aidan Hutchinson was having another great season, which could have secured another Pro Bowl selection. But he got injured doing a simple celebration. After the Week 10 game against the Patriots, Dan Campbell addressed whether he intends to put restrictions on player celebrations.

“No, I don’t believe that,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket last week. “I think what happened speaks for itself. We’re not talking to 8-year-olds here.”

The front flip of Williams was an indication that coach Campbell is not going to take the emotions out when his players want to show. Perhaps keeping both feet on the turf would be a wiser approach right now. After all, the team doesn’t want another injury scare after losing several key players this season.