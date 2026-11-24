The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the more historic franchises in the NFL. The team has won a total of six Super Bowls, producing a number of legends along the way.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its initial list of nominees for the Class of 2027 and the Steelers were well-represented.

Six Steelers legends and one current assistant coach made the list of 52 that will be cut down to 25 in a few weeks. Headlining the list is longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Ben Roethlisberger Among Former Steelers on Ballot

Roethlisberger joins Eli Manning and Ken Anderson as the three quarterbacks up for enshrinement next year.

In addition, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, James Harrison, Maurkice Pouncey, and the late L.C. Greenwood are among the 52 finalists. Current assistant coach Jahri Evans is on the list as well for his success with the New Orleans Saints as a player.

Roethlisberger is an intriguing candidate as he did lead the team to two Super Bowl titles. He also made six Pro Bowls and is ninth all-time in touchdown passes with 418. That is just two behind NFL legend Dan Marino.

Yet one cannot talk about the Steelers legend without noting his off-the-field issues. He served a suspension in 2010 after several alleged instances of sexual assault. He was never charged, but the league did suspend him for violating its personal conduct policy.

This did not impact his ability to keep playing at a high level, but it could hurt his ability to earn enough votes for enshrinement in Canton. The same is true for another Steelers legend on the initial ballot.

Antonio Brown Facing Tough Road to Canton

Anyone who watched Brown play for the Steelers understands why he is on this list. He had an absolutely dominant run from 2011-2018 that included four first-team All-Pro selections and seven seasons where he easily eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.

Unfortunately, his reputation is much different in 2026. His career went downhill fast after leaving Pittsburgh and he is now mostly known for his controversial social media presence. The last time he was on a football field he quite literally quit in the middle of the game.

There is no denying his talent. However, it may take a lot of time passing for Brown to become a serious candidate due to his numerous off-the-field issues.

Ward, Harrison, Pouncey, and Greenwood are all intriguing candidates as well. Greenwood has four Super Bowl titles to his name and is known as one of the best players of the 1970s. Unfortunately, he died back in 2013. The good news is he is still being recognized for his great achievements.

The current list is at 52 players and will soon be cut down to 25. That will give fans a better idea of which Steelers legends actually have a chance to make the Class of 2027.