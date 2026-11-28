Wapakoneta made its first-ever appearance in an Ohio state football semifinal on Friday night, taking on Tippecanoe.

By the end of the night, though, Wapakoneta hearts weren’t concerned that they came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard. They were focused on Daron Houser, their playmaker who had been stretchered off the field during the third quarter after going down on the field and not moving.

A reporter on the scene, Marcus Hartman, wrote this after Houser was hurt:

“Sobering scene here as Wapak QB Daron Houser was injured on a run in the third quarter and unable to get up. He eventually was taken off on a backboard but signaled to crowd as he was driven by.”

Positive news emerged on Saturday morning, though.

Daron Houser Injury Update

Houser’s family provided a major update on his health via Facebook.

The post read:

Praises Be – the power of prayer is amazing. Daron has a fractured T6 vertebrae. Started out with no feeling/movement in arms or legs on the field and at Upper Valley Hospital. We got transferred to Dayton Children’s and God worked a miracle! From one moment to the next he regained feeling and movement and full strength in his whole body!! Based on where the break is (mid-back) he does not need to wear a collar and localized pain can be managed with ibuprofen. No surgery needed. This is a miracle. Thank you to everyone who prayed – reached out – and handled everything. You are appreciated and we felt your love and support.

It certainly sounds like a powerful outcome for Houser.

His teammates had surrounded him on the field when he was stretchered off, and the rest of the game Friday night would’ve gone on with concern on the minds and hearts of the Wapak faithful.

Getting any kind of positive update on Saturday morning is a major deal, and hope will be there that Houser can continue to see his health move in a positive direction.

D-III OHSAA Playoff Bracket

Wapakoneta bowed out after making its first state semifinal.

The Red Devils of Tippecanoe won 41-0 to advance to their first state championship game.

Tipp will play on Friday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton against Ursuline out of Youngstown.