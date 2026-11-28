The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 15-4 on the season after Friday’s disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

While it may seem like a major positive that the Lakers only lost by three points in a hostile road environment to the defending Western Conference champion, squandering a 20-point first-half lead is something that head coach JJ Redick is going to point out to its core during the team’s next film session.

Blowing a big lead to any team is deflating, but there were some positive takeaways from Friday’s NBA Cup loss that the Lakers can feel good about.

Lakers’ Marquee Offseason Acquisition Praised for Performance

Outside of Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, the two early frontrunners for the NBA MVP award, the player under the hottest spotlight in last night’s game was Walker Kessler, the 7’2” giant L.A. gave up more than a pretty penny to acquire in the offseason. According to Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, Kessler more than held his own against arguably the league’s best player, which is welcome news for the Lakers.

“Negative questioning of just how worth it the move was for Los Angeles got buried even further in the Lakers’ 99-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday,” Rovenchuk wrote. “Did the Lakers get the result they wanted? From a scoreboard perspective, no. In the center matchup? Absolutely. This was Kessler’s first test against the guy who is going to be a main rival for the Lakers moving forward. They will have to go through Victor Wembanyama time and time again. The effort on both ends that Los Angeles got from their starting big man was tremendous.”

Kessler, 25, contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds and, more importantly, made life harder for Wembanyama, the Spurs’ 22-year-old All-NBA center who perhaps isn’t even close to the level of player he could become some day. Man, that’s terrifying, isn’t it?

No one can outright stop Wembanyama, but Kessler didn’t allow any easy points, no styling around the basket and certainly no cheapies. Still, Wembanyama registered 25 points while playing his usual unmatched defense in a clutch win over the team who entered the game with the top record in the conference.

L.A. Misses Golden Statement Opportunity

Although there are those out there wanting to commend the Lakers for pushing the defending West champs to the brink in their first matchup of the season, Lakers fans badly wanted this win, and so did the players.

A win would have slammed shut all the debates about the Lakers’ perceived weak strength of schedule and silenced those who argued L.A. is more of a pretender than a contender. Of course, the Lakers showed they can hang with the Spurs, but a victory at Frost Bank Center would have gone an incredibly long way, especially for those folks on Twitter. (Yep, still calling it that.)

But just because the Lakers let this one slip through the cracks doesn’t mean they won’t have more opportunities. L.A.’s schedule is only getting tougher from here, with the team set to face the young, dynamic Memphis Grizzlies — winners of eight of their last 10 games — in Sunday’s matinee before continuing their road trip against the 14-5 Houston Rockets.